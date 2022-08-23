Việt Nam backs increasing ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership: minister

VIETNAM, August 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam consistently supports the strengthening of the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership, affirmed Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. Tô Lâm on Monday at the 2nd ASEAN-Russia Consultations of the High Representatives for Security Issues.

At the virtual event, Lâm stressed that given that the world's political-security landscape was undergoing profound changes, ASEAN continued to promote its central role in regional cooperation and was a responsible partner of the international community.

Over the past three decades, ASEAN and Russia maintained a good relationship on the basis of mutual respect and win-win cooperation for peace, stability and development, he noted.

To further strengthen such ties, the official suggested Russia actively participate in ASEAN-hosted forums, support the bloc’s centrality and efforts to promote dialogue, cooperation, and response to emerging challenges, particularly regarding maritime and aviation security and safety in the region.

He recommended Russia support ASEAN's principled stance on the South China Sea issue as well as its efforts to build an effective, efficient Code of Conduct (COC) in the waters in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Minister Lâm stressed the sides should step up collaboration in traditional security issues and new challenges such as terrorism, and organised, transnational, and high-tech crimes.

He said ASEAN and Russia should also study expanding the sharing of professional information between their law enforcement agencies, and build a mechanism to coordinate ASEAN-Russia relations at ministerial level in combating terrorism and transnational crime.

The minister added that it was necessary for the sides to boost consultations towards the signing of the Protocol to the Treaty on The Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone, and coordinate to effectively implement their statement on Cooperation against Illicit Drugs Trafficking and their dialogue mechanism on IT security issues.

The public security chief stated that Việt Nam pledged to do its best to act together with ASEAN member countries and Russia in response to challenges for a region of peace, stability and sustainability and a drug-free ASEAN.

At the function, participants discussed strategic stability in Asia-Pacific, including arms control and non-proliferation mechanisms, as well as its impact on regional security and the political situation in the context of increasing tensions between major powers. — VNS