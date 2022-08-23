Việt Nam, Cambodia review upgrade of friendship monuments

VIETNAM, August 23 -

HCM CITY — Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) convened an official session in HCM City on Tuesday to review the upgrading and repair of Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia.

Since 2015, Việt Nam has offered Cambodia financial assistance to upgrade 23 monuments in its 23 provinces and cities.

Addressing the function, Senior Lieutenant General Võ Minh Lương, Deputy Defence Minister, appreciated Cambodia’s collaboration and support concerning the implementation of these projects in contribution to fortifying the nations’ solidarity and friendship.

Standing Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Cambodian council Nhem Valy affirmed that Cambodia always did all it could in implementing agreements signed on the construction and improvement of the monuments and in honouring contributions of Vietnamese martyrs and volunteer soldiers who helped the country remove the Pol Pol genocidal regime, secure independence, and grow.

He said the ongoing upgrade projects in Cambodia had so far recorded good progress in line with the schedule.

The Vietnamese and Cambodian sides agreed to effectively implement related documents inked at their meetings, team up to accelerate the progress of the projects which are underway, and review monuments yet to be upgraded for the proposal of suitable options.

They stressed that the monuments in Cambodia were typical of cultural features and the nations’ relationship; therefore, they should be closely managed and protected.

The sides said they would work together in speeding up the building of a government-level agreement on the management and protection of the monuments.

The session was part of the ongoing 5th meeting between the two bodies, which lasts from August 22 to 25. — VNS