Wheelchairs Market 2022 | Future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets

Wheelchairs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheelchair is a special type of chair with having large wheels so that they can be moved from one place to another. It is used to mobilize the patients or persons which are disable or suffering from any disease such as arthritis or patients and also people in conditions such as postoperative patients, patients in pain and others.

Wheelchairs are of different types such as manual self-propelled wheelchair, manual attended propelled wheelchair, powered wheelchair, mobility scooters, single arm drive wheelchair, reclining and tilting wheelchair, standing wheelchair, sports wheelchair and smart wheelchair. Wheelchair helps person to move from one place to another.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global wheelchairs market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the wheelchairs market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global wheelchairs market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.



Covid-19 scenario analysis:

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has created an economic crisis along with a health care crisis. COVID-19 pandemic has stretched healthcare system worldwide, developed countries are expected to cause economic recession. The COVID-19 pandemic has an adverse impact on the healthcare system, resulting in 50% to 70% drop in revenue from March. Many small hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, have been forced to shut their operations. As a result of social distancing and localized curfews have resulted in delayed elective surgical procedures. In addition, visa cancellations have led to a hiatus in medical tourism and can negatively impact the healthcare services market growth.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Post-treatment services are categorized under social insurance consumption where the expense is caused by the patients for the insurance coverage. Because of these variables individuals are spending more on treatment which empowers them to profit the modern patient consideration as well as home-care administrations which is driving the wheelchairs market growth.

There has been an expansion in offers on the items like manual and controlled wheelchairs because of the increase in the number of patient consideration services upheld by individuals. The factors include industrial accidents, outdoor accidents, natural calamities, fire breakout and others leads to the rise in medical emergencies. Medical facilities are expanding their capacity for attending more emergency situations and healthcare causalities and these factors are influencing the growth. The increasing cases of medical emergencies the healthcare services are focusing on hiring more people and expanding the operation theaters. Powdered wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs are provided by global players as well as local players. Increasing supply leads to increase the revenue and share of global wheelchair market.

Key segments covered:

Product

· Manual wheelchair

· Power wheelchair

Category

Adult

· Pediatric wheelchair

Function

· Basic

· Sports

· Bariatric

· Standing wheelchair

· Others



Key Market Players

Carex Health Brands, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Seating Matters, Graham-Field Health Products, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Medline, Sunrise Medical LLC, Karman Healthcare, Quantum Rehab

