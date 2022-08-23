The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center Explains the Possibility of Recurrent Hernias Following Successful Surgery

/EIN News/ -- Waxahachie, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, which is located in Waxahachie, TX, has recently released a blog post that explains the possibility of recurrent hernias despite the success of most hernia surgeries. It is also important to note that the risk of having a recurrent hernia is most significant during the first two years after the procedure. A recurrent hernia is another hernia that occurs in the general area of an hernia that has been previously repaired successfully. There are a number of activities, conditions, or behaviors that can unduly stress and cause the abdominal muscles to weaken after the initial surgery, which may then result into a recurrent hernia. Some of the conditions that might cause a problem with wound healing include: smoking; being overweight; diabetes; strenuous activities like lifting heavy objects; and chemotherapy, steroids, and other medication that weaken the immune system.

According to Dr. Mazen Iskandar, MD, FACS, as long a proper care is exercised, most hernias have favorable outcomes. The recurrence of an inguinal hernia is not common as there is only a 1 to 3 percent chance, depending on the type of hernia and several other factors. On the other hand, an incisional hernia is more likely to recur. The likelihood of recurrence for an incisional hernia to recur will vary and depend on the patient.

Dr. Iskandar says, “Risk factors such as obesity and other health conditions can increase the risk of recurrence. In addition, the size of the initial hernia defect (larger hernias are more likely to recur), whether the hernia has already been repaired (recurrent hernias are more likely to recur when repaired again), and other factors (surgical technique, the type of a patient’s tissue, etc.) are all factors that impact whether a hernia is likely to reoccur.”

Meanwhile, 1 to 3 percent of groin hernias usually recur. On the other hand, for abdominal (ventral) hernias, 5 to 10 percent recur while 10 to 15 percent of stoma hernias recur. And for the most difficult hernias, 10 to 20 percent recur, depending on the type of hernia and other variable.

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center can offer help with recurrent hernias. In addition to performing the hernia repair, they can make sure that all of the risk factors are addressed properly before surgery in order to keep the risk or recurrence at the minimum and as a result provide better outcomes. Preparation before the operation may include: weight management, smoking cessation, better blood glucose control, nutritional optimization, and physical therapy.

Some of the signs and symptoms of a recurrent hernia include: a bulge at or near the previous location of the hernia; bloating or constipation; and the presence of pain, especially when sneezing, coughing, or carrying heavy objects. The pain felt may range from a subtle ache to severe pain.

It is important to note that most hernia repair surgeries are successful when done by hernia specialists with a lot of experience, such as Dr. Iskandar. The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center is an expert in hernia repair surgery and will first discuss the patient’s medical and surgical history before going through with the hernia repair. Patients are advised to call them to schedule a consultation.

Dr. Mazen Iskandar, MD, FACS, is a complex hernia surgeon who has specialized in complex or recurrent hernias. He is a board-certified general surgeon who has fellowship training with regards to minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. He has a lot of experience in performing complex hernia surgery and abdominal wall repair. He has developed a reputation of being one of the leading complex hernia experts in the country. People with complex hernias have a lot concerns. These include: limited mobility; a reduced quality of life; morbidity; greater degrees of body pain; psychological well-being; stress related to health and weight management; missed opportunities; diminished social and physical functioning; lessened sexual activity; loss of pastimes and hobbies; occupational and career limitations; and related health problems. That is why Dr. Iskandar is especially focused on helping patients in having a better quality of life.

People who would like to know more about complex hernia surgery can visit The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center website, or contact them through the phone or via email. They are open from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

###

For more information about The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, contact the company here:



The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center

Mazen Iskandar

info@iskandarcenter.com

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center

2460 I-35E Suite 215-B

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Mazen Iskandar