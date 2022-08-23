Birchview Capital Announces the Purchase of Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- This recent acquisition of an innovative, green biofilter company indicates exciting developments in the future of natural resource management and sustainable water.
Dan Madon and Birchview Capital proudly announced the recent purchase of Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc., a Canadian-owned and operated company that aims to protect soil and water resources through innovative wastewater treatments. This company specializes in the design, production, and maintenance of sophisticated systems to treat onsite wastewater.
Waterloo Biofilter is excited to be able to continue their mission of designing and implementing sustainable wastewater systems and providing environmental benefits under new leadership. Through the growth and resources provided by Birchview Capital, Waterloo Biofilter will be able to continue pursuing their goal of protecting natural resources and carry on leading the industry in innovation and customer service.
Waterloo Biofilter: The Future of Fresh Water
Since the launch of its pilot technology by Craig Jowett in 1991 at the University of Waterloo, Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc. has been committed to providing reliable, high-quality wastewater treatment. Thousands of Waterloo Biofilter systems, both residential and commercial, have been installed across North America. These biofilters come in various configurations, such as Waterloo Sheds, Waterloo Flat Beds, and Waterloo Basket Biofilters, allowing their products to adapt and adjust to suit different sites, while still offering attractive and environmentally friendly products to customers.
What truly sets Waterloo Biofilter apart from the rest is the patented polyurethane biofoam used in Waterloo systems. This filter medium has a 20-year warranty, eliminating the need for costly replacements down the line. These biofilters exceed regulation standards and are pioneered with an incredibly low energy cost – up to 85% less power than other systems, truly making Waterloo Biofilter unique.
An Exciting Acquisition
The recent acquisition of Waterloo Biofilter by Birchview Capital provides an exciting opportunity for expansion with Dan Madon at the helm. Madon, the head of Birchview Capital, has his roots in consultancy as a CA/CPA, as well as holding the position of Managing Director at Cisco. His experience in running large and successful businesses makes him an ideal candidate to become the new president of Waterloo Biofilter and bring the company to new levels of success.
With this new acquisition, Waterloo Biofilter is set to take the wastewater industry by storm. “This industry is growing and there’s a lot of commercial growth - and we are in the right space”, says Madon. By heavily investing back into Waterloo’s innovative products with the help of Birchview Capital, the company can focus on not only supplementing its systems, but also acquiring accretive acquisitions that will help Waterloo become the premiere wastewater treatment company in the world.
Under Madon’s guidance, the R&D board is also being rebirthed. Madon brings with him an advisory board, looking to not only inject capital into the company, but also a new burst of energy. “We’re going to do evolutionary and revolutionary R&D”, Madon explains. “We’re going to take this fantastic product and make it better, before creating new products altogether; it’s going to be a wild ride!”
Looking Toward the Future
The acquisition of Waterloo Biofilter by Birchview Capital and Dan Madon is sure to set Waterloo on the road to even greater success. With the capital provided, Waterloo Biofilter can look to the future and set their sights on providing better systems to all of North America. Birchview Capital and Waterloo Biofilter look forward to being able to expand the Waterloo Biofilter brand and community, and continue to design, install, and maintain innovative technology to ensure that wastewater is properly treated, and the environment is cared for.
