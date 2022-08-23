Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Forecasted to Cross Valuation of $117.47 Million by 2030

Organ-Tumor-on-a-chip Market

The global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market is projected to reach $117,471.41 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Axosim Technologies LLC, Beonchip S. L., BioIVT LLC, Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, Mimetas B.V., Nortis, Inc., and Organovo Holdings, Inc.

The global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market was valued at $5,937.27 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $117,471.41 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.3% from 2021 to 2030. Organ-tumor-on-a-chip is a miniature cell culture device that simulates tumor cell tissue structure and functional units in vitro. Tumor-on-a-chip can be used to simulate tumor growth and expansion, angiogenesis, and progression from early to advanced lesions involving epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT), tumor cell invasion and metastasis. Organ-tumor-on-a-chip systems are based on the use of microfluidics to construct tissue models. By using cancer-derived cells and related extracellular matrix (ECMs) in tissue-specific structures to replace those of healthy cells, tumor-on-a-chip systems have emerged.

Impact Analysis – Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Organ Tumor-on-a-chip industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Organ Tumor-on-a-chip industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Organ Tumor-on-a-chip market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Organ Tumor-on-a-chip report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market have also been included in the study.

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Key Players: Axosim Technologies LLC, Beonchip S. L., BioIVT LLC, Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, Mimetas B.V., Nortis, Inc., and Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Growth by Type: Lung Tumor-on-a-chip, Bone Marrow Tumor-on-a-chip, Brain Tumor-on-a-chip, Breast Tumor-on-a-chip, Urinary System Tumor-on-a-chip, Intestine Tumor-on-a-chip, and Liver Tumor-on-a-chip

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Growth by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Introduction about Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market by Application/End Users

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

