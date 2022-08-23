The Rise In Demand For Convenience And Processed Foods Is Expected To Drive The Food Safety Testing Market As Per The Business Research Company's Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers food safety testing market size, food safety testing market forecasts, major food safety testing companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the food safety testing market, the rise in demand for convenience and processed foods is expected to drive the food testing market. The increase in the income levels of people due to the growth of the economy, specifically in the developing nations, has led to a rise in demand for processed and convenience foods. Food safety testing is used in the processed food industry to ensure the quality of packaged food. For instance, according to a joint study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), India, and Grant Thornton, UK, the processed food area can draw in $33 billion in investments by 2024 and has a huge interest in food handling advances and handling hardware, as the total food production in India is assessed to double by 2024.



The global food safety testing market size is expected to grow from $19.32 billion in 2021 to $21.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global food safety testing market size is expected to grow to $29.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

As per the food safety testing market analysis, technological advancements are shaping the food safety testing market. Advancements and development of smart testing techniques in the field of analytical chemistry designed to provide accurate and cost-effective analytical solutions are being adopted by food and beverage manufacturers all around the globe. These testing systems can be effectively integrated into routine food screening protocols at each stage of the production and manufacturing processes. For instance, in 2020, Eurofins, the world's leading food and feed testing laboratory group, has announced the launch of the SENSIStrip Allergen product range that quickly detects allergens, which must be labeled on packaged food and beverage related products.

Major players in the food safety testing market are SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD, AsureQuality Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Symbio Laboratories, DNV GL, NSF International, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Neogen Corporation, The Socotec Group, and Aspirata.

The global food safety testing market segmentation is categorized by contaminant into pathogens, pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), toxins, others; by technology into traditional, rapid; by application into meat, poultry, and seafood products, dairy and dairy products, processed food, beverages, cereals and grains.

North America was the largest region in the food safety testing market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global food safety testing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global food safety testing industry outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

