Oncology Drugs Market to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period 2022 - 2026

The Japan oncology drugs market size was accounted for $9,405 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $14,109 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. Surge in prevalence of cancer is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the Japan oncology drugs market. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and upsurge in awareness related to early screening of cancer are the key factors that augment the market growth.
Cancerous cells are formed when the normal cells present in the body grow at an uncontrolled rate. This abnormal growth leads to the formation of a tumor which can spread to other localized tissues. Moreover, cancer has different stages based on the growth of tumor. Metastasis is the final stage of the disease, which is marked by the invasion of tumor in other parts of the body. The management of cancer in patients requires the use of different drugs such as hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and others.
Key Findings of the Japan Oncology Drugs Market :
Targeted therapy occupied approximately half share of the Japan oncology drugs market in 2018.
The immunotherapy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
The gastrointestinal cancer segment accounted for two-fifth share of the market in 2018.
Lung cancer is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
ABBVIE INC.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
AstraZeneca plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Celgene Corporation
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
Based on indication, the prostate cancer segment occupied the largest share of market in 2018 owing to the presence of huge geriatric population. However, lung cancer segment is expected to show fastest growth during the forecast period attributed to technological developments in the field of cancer diagnostics and rise in the awareness related to the early diagnosis of cancer.
According to Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, “Surge in prevalence of cancer is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the Japan oncology drugs market. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and upsurge in awareness related to early screening of cancer are the key factors that augment the market growth.”
