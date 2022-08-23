RBTR Token is announcing the acceptance of its RBTR token on multiple arbitrage trading platforms.

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, CO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBTR Token is all set to launch its newly developed Arbitrage platform. According to the company's official website, the arbitrage-based platform allows crypto traders and investors to use its native arbitrage engine to find and exploit arbitrage opportunities across the cryptocurrency marketplaces.

It can be extremely difficult for a user, particularly a beginner with little prior experience in arbitrage trading, to profit from opportunities in a crowded market. The arbitrage platform for RBTR Token is a robotic application that allows investors and traders to conduct arbitrage trades. In addition to reducing trade risks, these deployed native arbitrage engines keep a constant eye out for arbitrage opportunities and execute auto trades.

The company states that traders and investors interested in using RBTR's arbitrage platform must buy its native Arbitrage Robot Token "$RBTR." Users can click here to learn more about the token.







The platforms where $RBTR tokens can be used are summarized as follows:

UKROBO is an arbitrage trading platform built by a UK-based company named: UKROBO LTD. Users of the platform can execute arbitrage trades without technical expertise using an automated arbitrage bot. Arbitrage Robot is a Boulder-USA-based automated crypto trading software developed by ROBOT.TRADE LLC Limited Liability Company. Traders can easily trade in the arbitrage market using the platform's robotic trading features without squandering any lucrative opportunities. RUBOT.INFO CO LTD developed the arbitrage trading platform known as Rubot. In addition to automated arbitrage trading, the platform offers interested users a manual setup that they can easily activate and use to trade in the arbitrage markets however they see fit. Pump Signal is an arbitrage system comprised of a group of business owners and analysts for cryptocurrency trading. The platform gives traders, particularly newcomers, advice on how to become profitable cryptocurrency traders. Additionally, the platform offers an automatic trading robot that lets users unwind while reaping the rewards of the robot's profits.

RBTR Token has already listed the Arbitrage Robot Token on exchanges like: Coinmarketcap, Coingecko. Interested users can easily visit these exchanges to swap assets and buy $RBTR tokens.

The $RBTR has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. Initially, 20% of the tokens will be distributed on the market through ICO and private sales.

RBTR Token is a newly invented token utilized in arbitrage trading platforms. For more information about the token, users can visit the website here.

Pasha Ivanov token (at) RBTR.info https://rbtr.info/ 1942 Broadway, Suite 314C, Boulder, Colorado 80302, USA