Contact Center Software Market Size is expected to reach $128.5 billion by 2032 | CAGR 13.7% | Sheer Analytics Insights
Global contact center software market was valued at $30.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $128.5 billion at a CAGR of 13.7% between 2022 and 2032.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the global contact center software market was valued at $30.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $128.5 billion at a CAGR of 13.7% between 2022 and 2032. The increasing demand for automated customer care services is one of the major factors which are driving the growth of the contact center software market across the globe. At present days, contact center software solutions provide various organizations with multiple services such as social media capabilities to handle queries that come from social media networks to assess brand value and brand impact. This contact center software has become very essential as it improves the satisfaction level of organizations and companies. It also improves products and services based on customer feedback. Moreover, the introduction of robust self-service bots and advanced technologies are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Technologies are becoming advanced every year. Various organizations are improving their contact center software services by adopting innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and others. These are boosting the efficiency of contact center software in various end-user industries, which would drive the growth of the market.
Several callers are getting benefits from advanced technologies. This would help them to approach multiple businesses through all kinds of online communicative platforms such as emails, calls, video chats, social media, and others. Moreover, the Omni channel solution is another platform to reach their customers very easily. Hence, these are expected to drive the market and are projected to witness several growth opportunities throughout the forecast period. In addition, stack technologies are also becoming popular at present days. Many global businesses are trying to adopt this facility which would benefit them in the future. In many emerging countries, medium and large enterprises are focusing on adopting advanced technologies to maintain self-acting routine tasks. This would increase the efficiency and productivity of their current contact center software services.
The demand for contact center software solutions is increasing among many end-user industries such as IT and Telecom, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, and manufacturing from various developed nations. This is expected to gain more growth opportunities over the forecast period. This would also enhance and expand operational performance and gain customer loyalty. Various businesses are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve customer experience, which is expected to lead to the contact center software market in the upcoming years.
A couple of years ago, during the COVID-19 period, a large number of populations had to deal with social distancing and complete lockdowns. Various businesses had to adopt work-from-home policies. This situation positively impacted the contact center software market. Hence, most of the end-user industries, as well as businesses, had to transfer their customer support to cloud services. In addition, they adopted innovative contact center software to provide solutions to their customers.
However, at present days, several industries globally are experiencing some challenges due to the rise in the cost of contact center software solutions. Some business sectors are facing cyber threats and cloud attacks. Hence, they would need proper cyber security solutions, which would increase the expenditure. These issues are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the future. Moreover, issues of high expenditure in the case of on-premises call center software are also anticipated to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Request Free PDF Sample Reports: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/contact-center-software-market-21
Some developments in the contact center software market:
In 2022, Microsoft has announced to launch new Digital Contact Center Platform. This would provide services including voice, video and chats. This would take direct aim at the hotly contested customer service space.
In 2022, Google has announced to launch a new cloud center AI platform. This would provide services with good customer experience through full end-to-end platform expansion.
In 2022, GoTo has launched new contact center software solution. This innovative offering has new features coupled with flexible customer communications, which would increase sales for clients using its CCaaS solution.
According to the study, key players dominating the global contact center software market are 3CLogic (U.S), 8x8 (U.S), Atos (France), Ameyo (India), Amtelco (U.S), Aspect Software (U.S), Avoxi (U.S), Avaya (U.S), AT&T (U.S), Cisco (U.S), Enghouse Systems Ltd. (Canada), Five9 Inc (U.S), Genesys (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Nokia (Finland), Spok Holdings (U.S), SAP (Germany), TalkDesk (U.S), Twilio (U.S), UiPath (U.S), VCC Live (Hungary), among others.
The Global Contact Center Software Market Has Been Segmented Into:
The Global Contact Center Software Market – by Solution Type:
Automatic Call Distribution
Call Recording
Computer Telephony Integration
Customer Collaboration
Dialer
Interactive Voice Responses
Reporting and Analytics
Workforce Optimization
And Others
The Global Contact Center Software Market – by Service Type:
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
Training and Consulting
Managed Services
Others
The Global Contact Center software Market – by End-User Type:
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Travel and Hospitality
Others
The Global Contact Center Software Market – by Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Russia
Rest of Europe Countries
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
