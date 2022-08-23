TicketSmarter and HBCU Pigskin Showdown Announce Partnership

The second annual all-star event is scheduled for at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 17 at Marion Military Institute

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TicketSmarter and the HBCU Pigskin Showdown have announced an agreement to make TicketSmarter the official ticket provider of the all-star game. The Showdown is a post-season college football game featuring standout NFL Draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the nation.



The 2nd Annual HBCU Pigskin Showdown will be held at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 17 at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Ala., which is located just southwest of Selma, Ala. It will be shown on Peacock and CNBC with select students from HBCU institutions covering the game for NBCSports.com through the NBCU Academy, which prepares college students for careers in news and media.

“We are thrilled to support this exciting event,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “HBCUs consistently develop some of the nation’s top talents and we look forward to helping fans cheer on their favorite players as they compete in the Pigskin Showdown this fall.”

As the official ticket provider, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for the HBCU Pigskin Showdown while providing fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets.

“We’re extremely excited about partnering with TicketSmarter,” HBCU Pigskin Showdown Executive Director/Co-Founder Chris Williams said. “In our second year, we have developed a number of nationally recognized partners and TicketSmarter is one of those. We’re proud to know that they are one of the forward-thinking companies that want to support HBCUs and the dreams of HBCU players.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be found at tickets.hbcupigskinshowdown.com , which is powered by TicketSmarter.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With more than 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter enables customers to experience the power and excitement of live events. TicketSmarter also works alongside numerous charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation, the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

About the HBCU Pigskin Showdown:

Founded in August of 2020, the HBCU Pigskin Showdown is not only a post-season showcase for HBCU football talent. The Showdown is a platform of exposure for HBCU players and combined with the civil rights history of the Selma/Marion, Alabama area, aims to be a celebration of African American culture, education, heritage, and athletics.

