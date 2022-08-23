UniFarm is launching its 6th IDO with SportZchain
SportZchain is building a World’s first ENGAGE-2-EARN platform for Sports fans powered by $SPNNEW DELHI , DELHI , INDIA , August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Delhi, 23rd August 2022: After closing 5 successful IDOs, UniFarm is launching its 6th IDO with SportZchain- World's First Engage to Earn platform. The launch aims to provide UniFarm stakers with new investment opportunities. The IDO will launch on UniFarm’s very own Launchpad, UniLaunch for 3 days starting from 26th August 2022 to 28th August 2022. Users will have the opportunity to invest in SportZchain at $0.0024 per $SPN token. The exchange listing will be at $0.004 per $SPN token on Bitrue & P2PB2B in the second week of September 2022 (tentative).
SportZchain, which has partnered with UniFarm for its IDO fundraiser, is a community-driven cryptocurrency project. It provides its users the freedom to contact sports teams while also obtaining cash advantages and the chance to collaborate with teams.
The user can invest a minimum of $30 to a maximum of $1000 in SortzchainIDO.
There are 3 ways to invest or get allocation on this IDO:
1 .Be a staker (IDO allocation of min. $200)
Users who stake at UniFarm will get the $SPN token at $0.0020 instead of $0.0024. Users can find the staking pools (cohorts) on version 2.0 of the platform.
2.Join our community (IDO allocation of min. $30 to max $1000)
The users who are yet to learn about staking can participate in our community round via this link: https://giv.gg/SportZchainido
The users will stand a chance to win an NFT Airdrop which will make them eligible for a 10% discount i.e. buying the $SPN token at a $0.0021.
3. FCFS - First Come First Serve at $0.0026 per $SPN token
FCFS will be applicable for users who invest on the 28th of August 2022 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. UTC.
Note: Users can buy the price protection plan using 10,000 $UFARM tokens. This will enable the users to get their 100% investment back if the price falls down. (Limited Slots - learn more here: https://uni.farm/price-protection-for-IDO)
Here is the timeline for the SportZchain IDO
Whitelisting for stakers will close on 25 Aug @ 7 am UTC
Whitelist winners Announcement on 25 Aug @ 1:30 pm UTC
Token Sale page for stakers will go live on 26 Aug @ 7 am UTC
Community NFT airdrop will be done by 27 Aug @ 7 am UTC
Token Sale page for the community will go live on 27 Aug @ 7 am UTC
Token Sale page for stakers and community will close on 28 Aug@ 7 am UTC
Token Sale page for FCFS will go live on 28 Aug @ 7 am UTC
Token Sale page for FCFS will close on 28 Aug @ 5 pm UTC
On the collaboration with UniFarm for IDO, Mr. Siddharth Jaiswal, CEO, SportZchain said, “We are excited and it's an honor to be partnered with UniFarm for our IDO. We have created a vesting schedule in which the user can unlock 50% at TGE and unlock the rest of 25% every month. We have built the world’s first Engage-to-Earn ecosystem which encompasses Sports Token, GameFi, NFT, Fan Commerce, and watches to earn.”
Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO and Co-Founder, UniFarm & OroPocket said, “ We are thrilled to host our 6th IDO with SportZchain. Also, UniFarm is offering token insurance for SportZchain IDO. In the last few months, UniFarm has made incredible progress which is evident in the quality of partnerships along with several achievements like cross-chain integration with Binance, Polygon, Ethereum, and Avalanche.”
About SportZchain
SportZchain is building an Engage2Earn platform, providing fans with a rewarding and engaging experience. SportZchain will not only cater to native crypto users but also leverage our partner teams’ fan following to onboard Web2 users on our platform and reduce our customer acquisition cost.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a Web3 enabler that acts as a one-stop solution for every problem that a Defi startup will face right from the very onset with launching their IDO (to raise money) to providing utility to their token, etc. to help them scale. The platform is built on the most important Web3 pillars, i.e Community, Partnerships, and Collaboration, which are essential for any project to succeed.
Garima Bakshi
UniFarm
+91 97110 34797
garima.bakshi@oropocket.com