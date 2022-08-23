Hiker Assisted from Carriage Road

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Lt. James Kneeland

(603)-744-5470

August 23, 2022

Benton, NH – On Monday, August 22, at 2:35 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Carriage Road just below the summit of South Peak. A 30-year-old female had suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to continue. Two Conservation Officers with ATV’s responded to the trailhead off Breezy Point Road in Warren. The ATV’s were able to navigate 3.7 miles of the Carriage Road and reached the injured hiker at 4:35 p.m. After stabilizing the injury, the rescue party was able to make it slowly down the trail reaching the trailhead at 5:45 p.m. The Warren/Wentworth Ambulance transported the injured hiker to Speare Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injury.

The female hiker was identified as Kerri Bergquist of Plymouth, MA. She and a hiking companion had ascended to the summit of Mount Moosilauke via the Gorge Brook Trail. As Bergquist was descending the Carriage Road, she suffered the lower leg injury on a portion of trail consisting of loose rocks. Her companion immediately called 911 for help realizing the severity of the injury. The pair of hikers were prepared accordingly for a day hike and were wearing appropriate footwear for the conditions.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.