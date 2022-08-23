Electric Power Steering Market Projected to Reach $777.4 Million By 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for next-generation electric power steering units, government measures aimed at improving fuel consumption efficiency, and a shift toward higher EV adoption rates throughout the forecasted timeframe drive the growth of the global electric power steering market. Based on sensor type, the combination sensor segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric power steering market generated $431 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $777.4 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $431 Million Market Size in 2031 $777.4 Million CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 202 Segments Covered Sensor Type, System Type, Vehicle Type, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for next-generation electric power steering units. Government measures aimed at improving fuel consumption efficiency. Shift toward higher EV adoption rates throughout the forecast period. Opportunities Increase in the number of applications of electric power steering sensors in commercial and passenger vehicles. Increased reliability in automotive software and electrical/electronic architecture. Restraints Widespread torque sensor failure and the high costs associated with EPS systems compared to regular steering systems.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the electric power steering market since everything, spanning from ingredients to finished products, including production was partially-closed or in a complete shutdown phase.

Surge in demand for low fuel consumption and zero carbon-emitting technologies are predicted to support the growth of the global market post the COVID-19 pandemic.

To maintain existing customers and attract new ones, vendors are launching new products with better features, which would have an impact on the market growth in the short term.

However, due to improved economic conditions worldwide, global vaccination efforts and a resurrection of the auto sector, the EPS market is predicted to experience robust growth during the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electric power steering market based on sensor type, system type, vehicle type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on sensor type, the combination sensor segment dominated the global market in 2021, grabbing around two-fifths of the global electric power steering market, and is likely to rule the roost during the forecast period. However, the steering torque sensors segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.58% from 2022 to 2031. The report also provides an analysis of the steering angle sensor and others segment under this category.

Based on system type, the column type segment grabbed nearly three-fourths of the global electric power steering market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the pinion type segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.16% from 2022 to 2031. The report also provides an analysis of others segment.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than two-thirds of the global electric power steering market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout 2031. However, the commercial vehicle segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period.

On a regional level, Asia-Pacific held the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing to around half of the global electric power steering market and is expected to exhibit noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe, North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global electric power steering market analyzed in the market research report include Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Valeo S.A., Continental AG, Infineon Technology, Honeywell Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. Kg, Sensata Technologies, TT Electronics Plc. and NXP Semiconductors.

The report analyzes these key players in the global electric power steering market. These players have adopted various strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the performance of the global market, operating segments, and product portfolio. It also helps in understanding the developments taking place across the global market and contributions made by each player towards the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the electric power steering market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall electric power steering market share analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunity for electric power steering industry

The current electric power steering industry forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and electric power steering industry trends.

Electric Power Steering Market Key Segments:

By Sensor Type:

Steering Angle Sensor

Steering Torque Sensors

Combination Sensor

Others

By System Type:

Column Type

Pinion Type

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

