United States Roofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Forecast 2022-2027
United States Roofing Market To Be Driven By Rapid Urbanisation And Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States Roofing Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States Roofing Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, roof type, application, and region.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 15.5 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3.5%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 18.9 Billion
Market Overview (2017-2027)
In the United States, the construction industry makes for a sizable percentage of the market. The roofing industry benefits from the construction of contemporary structures. Because of the modular and high-end structure with an interior design concept, there is a greater understanding of the roofing system. A modern, beautiful, and efficient roof can improve the overall appeal of the structure. As infrastructure development continues, the demand for innovative roofing systems will continue to climb.
Some of the forces driving demand in the roofing business in the United States are new construction techniques such as modular construction, smart building construction, and building automation construction. Because of changing lifestyles, the construction of commercial structures such as multiplexes and shopping malls has accelerated market growth. The expanding construction activities in both the residential and commercial sectors, as well as the continuous recovery of old buildings in many regions, are assisting in market expansion.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Roofing is the process of constructing the top covering of a building. Some of the materials utilised are drain, slate, copper, ridge cap, plastic cement, and base ply and sheet. It raises the value of structures, extends their lifespan, and protects them from severe environmental conditions. Several manufacturers are now offering advanced roofing systems that integrate unique aspects and enhance the overall lifespan of a property.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:
Asphalt Shingles
Metal
Tiles
Wood Shingles
Others
On the basis of roof type, the market is divided into:
Flat Roof
Slope Roof
On the basis of application, the market is categorized as:
Residential
Non-Residential
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
South California
Texas
Florida
New York
Pennsylvania
Illinois
Others
Market Trends
Rapid urbanisation and technical improvements are the primary drivers driving the growth of the roofing market in the United States. Green roofing, eco-friendly roofing materials, increased roof life and safety, improved air quality, reduced noise and air-conditioning costs, and drones for roof inspections have all raised demand for roofing products. Green roofs are extremely popular in green building construction in industrialised countries. As the number of non-residential projects in developing countries such as hotels, schools, hospitals, and industrial buildings increases, so will the demand for roofing in the future years.
Adoption of sophisticated technology improves aesthetics, which is projected to help the roofing industry grow. The impact of new technologies is currently minor, but it is expected to grow in the future as the use of roofing in both residential and non-residential structures grows. Government investments in infrastructure development have fuelled demand for roofing in the United States. The residential segment is expected to rise due to the popularity of eco-friendly roofing technologies and rising real estate investment.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Carlisle Companies, Owens Corning, GAF Materials LLC, TAMKO Building Products LLC, Saint-Gobain, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last, Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
