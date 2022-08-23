Teledentistry Market Size to Hit USD 4,149.19 Million in 2030 | With7.3 % CAGR, Emergen Resaerch

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Teledentistry market size reached USD 1019.16 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising consumer preference for telemedicine consultations, technological advancements in teledentistry services and software, and increased adoption of tele dentistry services among people residing in remote areas are crucial factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Teledentistry has proven to be effective for distant dental screening, diagnosis, consultation, and treatment planning over the years. It has been proven to be equivalent to real-time consultations in places with restricted access to facilities, and in long-term care institutions. Teledentistry has increased access to dental care by enabling patients and clinicians to get care via telecommunications and technology. Teledentistry also assists in attending to patient needs through modern forms of communication such as live consultations, real-time videoconferencing, and store & forward consultations. As telehealth services become more widely used, they will be able to reach millions of patients in the coming years, and telecommunication via mobile health or mhealth applications is particularly beneficial to the elderly population.

The future of the teledentistry industry is being driven by rising demand for teleconsulting services and a surge in technological innovations, most notably mobile-enabled applications, AI, and machine learning. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dental health software platforms have made teledentistry more affordable, accessible, cost-effective, and user-friendly, and advancements in sensor and camera technologies have opened up new prospects and discoveries in this sector. For instance, DentalXrai Pro is a software tool developed by Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin dentists in collaboration with data scientists and programmers. It allows dental practitioners to do AI-based radiograph analysis. The new program was created to assist dentists in more correctly identifying diseases and restorations in less time, allowing them to deliver better treatment and increase patient communication. In addition, on 2 September 2021, Unident, which is the largest digital dental care distributor in the Nordic region, partnered with Pearl, which is a pioneer in AI solutions for efficiency and consistency in dental care, for marketing Pearl's AI dental radiology solutions Second Opinion and Practice Intelligence, which are incorporated into the workflow of Unident's popular Onepix imaging software, as standalone alternatives.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

MouthWatch, LLC., SmileDirectClub, Dentulu, Inc., Live Dentist, Teledentix, TheTeleDentists, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Denteractive Solutions, Inc., Toothpic, and Candid Care Co.

Scope of the report:

The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Teledentistry market on the basis of product type, service type, end-use and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software & Services

Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cloud-based

Web-based

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

