Construction Drone Market Size 2022: A US$ 10,610.30 Million Opportunity till 2027– IMARC Group

Construction Drone Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Construction Drone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global construction drone market reached a value of US$ 4,579.40 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10,610.30 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.10% during 2022-2027. A construction drone is a remotely controlled device that is equipped with a global positioning system (GPS) and downward-facing sensors, such as multispectral, thermal, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR). It helps gather accurate survey maps and aerial images of machinery, construction sites, materials, and people to detect potential issues that are not evident during ground-level inspections. Construction drones are extensively utilized by building planners, contractors, designers, academicians, engineers, architects, etc., as they enable location referencing in real-time to improve construction activities for greater efficiency. As a result, they find widespread usage in residential, commercial, and industrial establishments.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by type, application and end user.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Construction Drone Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The expanding construction industry and the rising focus on infrastructural development across countries are primarily driving the construction drone market. Besides this, the elevating utilization of these devices in the construction sector for maintaining and inspecting highways, bridges, pavements, buildings, etc., and mapping historical monuments so as to monitor damages and cracks is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, several advantages of these drones, including the streamlining of workflow, reducing costs, increasing the accuracy in reporting, improving the safety conditions, etc., are also catalyzing the global market. In addition to this, the escalating usage of construction drones for performing surveys in high-risk zones is expected to propel the construction drone market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Construction Drone Market Research Report:

3d Robotics Inc.

Aerialtronics, Delair

Dronedeploy Inc.

Kespry Inc.

Parrot Drone SAS

Precisionhawk Inc.

Skydio Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

(iFlight Technology Company Limited)

Teledyne Flir LLC (Teledyne Technologies)

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Breakup by Application:

Surveying Land

Infrastructure Inspection

Security and Surveillance

Others

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Construction Drone Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Construction Drone Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

