Raiven Marketplace adds DCC electric systems to platform
New addition expands access to parts for electric vehicle (EV) management systems in multi-family and single-family residences.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, a leading group purchasing program and procurement platform, announced today the addition of DCC electric systems to the Raiven Marketplace. This addition will expand Raiven’s growing access to cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) energy management systems for their members, including DCC-9 and DCC-12 systems. Each of these systems supports EV charging infrastructure for single and multi-family residents and property owners, including apartments and condominiums.
DCC-9 AND DCC-12 SYSTEM BENEFITS
DCC is a unique energy management system that is designed to allow for the connection of any EV charger to a fully loaded panel without the need for a costly panel upgrade. This procedure does not affect the load calculation. Within DCC, DCC-9 and DCC-12 systems offer distinct advantages for differing EV charging needs. DCC-9 is designed for charger installation in multi-family residential buildings while DCC-12 is an ideal setup for installing EV chargers within single-family homes with fully loaded electrical panels.
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN DCC-9 AND DCC-12 SYSTEMS
DCC-9 installation is required when a condominium or apartment complex’s electrical panel reaches full capacity and when the electric meters may be accessed through parking spaces. Exterior installations in these types of multi-unit complexes require DCC-9-3R systems.
DCC-12 is designed for single-family properties as an alternative to a sub panel when the main breaker panel has reached its maximum load capacity. DCC-12 differs from other systems like the DCC-9 in that there is no intermediary circuit breaker dividing the electrical panel from the EV charger. A NEMA 3R enclosure, which is implemented for both indoor installations and outdoor installations, is utilized by DCC-12.
For multi-family residential properties, DCC installations are typically located in the electrical room. DCC-12 and DCC-9-3R are commonly used for exterior installations as well.
RVE - THE DCC PARENT COMPANY
RVE, founders of the DCC product lineup, are a passionate team of EV advocates who believe people should have easy and reliable access to electric vehicle charging and sustainable transport. DCC products can be ordered directly through the Raiven Marketplace, with Raiven’s special pricing agreements and discounts automatically applied to each purchase.
“We are so excited to welcome DCC’s innovative line of products and solutions to all of Raiven’s members that perform electrical service. One of the biggest hurdles facing electrification of homes is insufficient panel capacity and the associated cost of panel upgrades.” says Brett Knox, CEO of Raiven. Knox continues, “DCC’s cutting edge products provide a more affordable solution for home and multi-family property owners that want to install EV charging stations at their residence - it’s a game changer for electrification.”
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing and supply chain management software platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT RVE
Founded in 2015, RVE allows tens of thousands of EV owners across Canada and the United States to charge their vehicles at home on a daily basis by optimizing their energy consumption. RVE, leading innovators in the development of energy-efficiency technologies facilitating the installation of EV chargers at home, offers energy management systems under the DCC brand. Free resources and tools are made public by RVE on the murbly.com platform to help condo owners, boards, and managers in the process of making their building EV ready.
