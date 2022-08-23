BOARD MEMBER AND FORMER CEO OLUWATOBI BOSHORO NAMED QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTOR®; AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Former CEO, IFC Nominee Board Director, and Board Risk Committee member receives global recognition.
This has been a valuable learning experience, bringing a 360-degree perspective to the very important discipline of value creation albeit through the risk lens.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Oluwatobi Boshoro of Ontario, Canada. Concurrently, she is approved to use the Qualified Risk Director® designation.
— Oluwatobi Boshoro, QRD
Oluwatobi is an IFC Nominee Board Director and member of the Board Risk Committee for Amret MFI, a microfinance institution in Cambodia, and serves as the Managing Director of Highgate Systems, Inc., a provider of banking software and lending solutions to international banking and financial institutions, based in Canada. She is the former Chief Executive Officer of two fintech companies, including Infinitetiks Limited, based in Canada/Nigeria, and Renmoney, based in Nigeria.
Oluwatobi graduated from the Harvard Business School General Management Program and Women on Boards program, earned her MSc in Strategic Marketing from Cranfield School of Management and holds the MCIM designation from the Chartered Institute of Marketing and CMRS designation from the Market Research Society UK.
"It's always a pleasure to see someone with such diverse and important talents complete our program," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As we noted back in July, a large contingent of IFC Nominee Directors entered our program in June of this year, and Oluwatobi is leading the group in her embrace of the content and the impact she can have as a Qualified Risk Director®."
"This has been a valuable learning experience, bringing a 360-degree perspective to the very important discipline of value creation albeit through the risk lens; particularly at this time when the recognition of risk as a positive contributor to goals delivery, stability, and continuity of businesses is heightened," said Mrs. Boshoro. "I look forward to deploying this perspective in my role both as an executive and a board member."
The Qualified Risk Director® is a professional designation conferred exclusively by the DCRO Institute. It recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. We grant permission to use the designation to experienced board members and senior executives from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who successfully complete an extensive evaluation of business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, demonstrated leadership, and educational background. Candidates must have breadth and depth across all four areas to receive approval to be named a Qualified Risk Director®.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program