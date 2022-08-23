Embolotherapy Market Growth And Opportunity, End User Type, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global embolotherapy market size reached USD 3.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, peripheral artery disease, and neurological disorders among others is a key factor driving global embolotherapy market revenue growth. Steady transition towards minimally invasive procedures from invasive open surgical procedures is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global embolotherapy market.

Increasing demand for image-guided minimally invasive interventions have not only broadened the scope of vascular pathologies that can be treated, but has also resulted in reduction of post-operative morbidity compared to open surgical techniques. Embolization is an advanced form of treatment option whereby tiny equipment is used to navigate the body’s vasculature without the need for using wound incision or open surgery. This enables reduced complication rates, increases success rate, and improves quality of life of patients.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Embolotherapy Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲

The market for embolotherapy is experiencing a decline in sales, and this pattern is predicted to last until December 2020. The development of this industry is being constrained by unfavourable changes in legislation and standards. Major regulatory bodies from all around the world, including the CDC, WHO, MHRA, TGA, and EMA, have determined that people with cancer are more likely to get COVID-19 infection than healthy adults. So, at hospitals and cancer treatment facilities, screening, diagnostic tests, and surgical procedures are severely limited or delayed. In the market for embolotherapy, this is anticipated to have an adverse effect.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎

The market for embolotherapy is largely divided into five product categories: detachable balloons, embolic plug systems, support devices, and embolization coils (detachable coils and pushable coils) (microcatheters and guidewires). In 2020, the microspheres subsegment of embolic agents retained the biggest market share. Microspheres are frequently used to treat hepatocellular carcinoma, which is one of the primary factors driving this market segment's expansion, along with favourable reimbursement standards in developed economies. New product launches and approvals are also contributing to the expansion of this market category.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐓𝐀𝐄) 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

The transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE), transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE), and transcatheter arterial radioembolization (TARE)/selective internal radiation therapy market segments are based on procedure (SIRT). The substantial proportion of the transcatheter arterial embolization segment is mostly due to the rising demand for less invasive procedures, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the quick growth in the geriatric population.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎

The embolotherapy market is divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs), and other end users depending on who would be using it. The primary end users of embolotherapy equipment are hospitals and clinics. This market segment includes products used in critical care units, minor clinics, and large hospitals for embolotherapy. The main factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for embolization devices in hospitals and clinics are the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures (including vascular, urological, and neurological procedures), increasing purchasing power of major healthcare providers across developed countries (due to the consolidation of healthcare providers), and the greater availability of reimbursements for target procedures in the US and major European countries.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Medical Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Kaneka Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Embolic Agents

Liquid Embolic Agents

Microspheres

Embolization Coils

Detachable Coils

Pushable Coils

Detachable Balloons

Embolic Plug Systems

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Chemoembolization

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Cancer

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Urological & Nephrological Disorders

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Embolotherapy Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

