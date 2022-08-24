Phase Family Center Offers After-School Programs
Want To Know After-School Programs In Alpharetta GA? Contact Phase Family CenterALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase Family Center is pleased to announce that they provide convenient after-school programs to care for school-aged children when school lets out. They encourage children to play, learn, and grow with organized activities that keep them occupied after school until parents leave work.
Phase Family Center simplifies sending children to after-school programs. Their team picks up children from area schools to transport them safely to the care facility to wait for their parents. Students attending schools in Alpharetta, Crabapple Crossing, Creek View, Lake Windward, Manning Oaks, New Prospect, Atlanta Academy, and the International Charter School of Atlanta are welcome to enroll in the after-school care program. They aim to offer parents flexible options to give them peace of mind that their children are safe after school.
Phase Family Center builds their after-school program with plenty of activities children can enjoy, including sports, arts and crafts, science experiments, and more. Enrollment is open for the upcoming school year, scheduled to begin on August 8, 2022.
Anyone interested in learning about their after-school care program can find out more by visiting the Phase Family Center website or scheduling a call.
About Phase Family Center: Phase Family Center is a daycare facility offering early childhood education, child care, and after-school care to Alpharetta area residents. They work with families to accommodate flexible schedules to ensure children have the required care when necessary. Their professional staff ensures children receive appropriate care and stay entertained during their stay.
