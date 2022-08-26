Future of Remote Working in the Accounting Industry
Whiz Consulting’s co-founder, Kavish Singh, shares his insight on the future of remote working for the accounting industry and what we can expect in the future.DALLAS, TX, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been over 2 years since we were hit by COVID, forcing us to adapt to a new working environment. Remote working has been the new normal for people all over the globe. Employees and employers seek to comprehend better the long-term prospects of working remotely. There have been mixed reactions to remote working. A crowd applauds the work-from-home (WFH) method, as it allows them to return to their family and attend to their needs, while some prefer the traditional working environment. But now that we stand here uncertain of what the future holds in terms of the pandemic as it has not ceased, the question arises ‘is remote working the right way to go forward?’.
In our conversation today, we have one of the leading accounting and bookkeeping service providers, Whiz Consulting’s co-founder Kavish Singh, who shares his insight on remote working for the accounting industry and what we can expect in the near future.
Talking about the elephant in the room, Mr. Kavish Singh said, “Every industry is dealing with remote working differently. While many IT companies are embracing remote work, many are offering permanent work-from-home as an option for employees. However, when it comes to the accounting industry, it is still a debatable topic.”
“Being in the accounting and bookkeeping outsourcing segment, we have worked with clients remotely way back before COVID. And we can, without a doubt, say that remote working for business owners is not a pipedream but a very effective way of working if the process is implemented properly. The hurdles we faced in the early years when we had just entered the market for being a location-independent business were tough. We now provide our services to businesses in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand without hassle. We have been much appreciated by our clients for our work and hardly face trouble because of the fact that we work remotely.”
Many businesses have been a day late and a dollar short when adapting to the pandemic. And now that with so many uncertain scenarios, adopting the right means to maintain efficiency and productivity at work is imperative. Some companies are allowing their employees to WFH, some are allowing WFH only for certain positions, and a few companies are not allowing WFH. It is because they are unsure how well it will work out for them and are afraid that the employees might slack off or do something else while working.
“Micromanaging or lacking the belief that your employees will not be responsible and take ownership of the task at their hand is not a positive trait. Accounting is an activity that requires attention to detail and a laser focus mindset as it is prone to errors and mistakes. And because of this, many feel tempted to micro-manage and are dubious of employees’ work. As I mentioned before, it is necessary to implement a proper process to help set up an efficient WFH setup. A few tools that have helped us make this process easier are online accounting software like Xero accounting and other software for time tracking, task management, and video calling.”
The rise of remote working has led to a shift in how people do their jobs. As more and more people work remotely, companies have begun looking for ways to make this process more efficient. Working from home is not for everyone. Some people like to have a certain degree of separation between work and personal life. They feel more productive if they can come into the office, communicate with coworkers, and leave work at the office when they go home. Others would rather be able to focus on work without all the distractions of an office environment, such as noise and other people. In some cases, people need the structure of an office environment to keep them on task and focused on their job.
On being asked what can be the solution to this mixed response of employees, Mr. Singh responded, “Adopting to the new ‘new normal’ is the key in such case. The new ‘new normal’ is hybrid work. As an accounting and bookkeeping services outsourcing company, our employees work in a hybrid model. This was adapted because of the intricacy of work we conduct and the thought clash for remote working among employees. It gives us the best of both worlds, WFH and WFO. It allows our employees to work at their convenience while staying connected to a coworker for an important project without missing out on much-needed family time.”
“Hybrid working is beneficial for both employees and employers as it provides the proper connectivity and isolation for ideal working. While accounting and bookkeeping is a process that can perfectly function remotely but strategy and planning process is efficient and faster when done verbally in person. Hybrid working also enhances the feedback and provides space for constructive criticism, which otherwise, in a remote working structure, can be misled for negative comment.”
So which hybrid model works best for companies? “The answer to this is subjective and depends on many factors. What works for some companies may not work for others. The organization’s size, industry type, budget, tech support, and other factors impact it. You can prioritize working remotely and allow employees to choose to work from the office at their will, or you can prioritize working from the office. You can also implement a hybrid model according to schedules, i.e., split-week or week-by-week. And lastly, you can also implement the hybrid model for designated teams. It is about how efficiently you can work with your employees and maximize employee productivity while maintaining their physical and mental well-being. It is a trial and error process.”
