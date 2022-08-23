Food E-Commerce Market Worth USD 566038.25 million by 2027 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food E-Commerce market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Food E-Commerce market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimate by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Food E-Commerce market size was valued at USD 200629.09 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.87% during the forecast period, reaching USD 566038.25 million by 2027.

The Food E-Commerce market report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Food E-Commerce market covering all its essential aspects.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Traditional

Online-Only

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Household

Commercial

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Food E-Commerce including: -

Carrefour

Costco

Sainsbury's

Target

Amazon

Ocado

Tesco

Rakuten

Walmart

E.Leclerc

Albert Heijn

JD.com, Inc

Peapod

Kroger

Alibaba Group

Detailed TOC of Global Food E-Commerce Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Food E-Commerce Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Food E-Commerce Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Food E-Commerce Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Food E-Commerce Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Food E-Commerce Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Food E-Commerce Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Food E-Commerce Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

