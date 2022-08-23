Global ICU Beds Market Growth Trajectory

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "ICU Beds Global Market Report 2022”, the ICU beds market is expected to decline from $1.78 billion in 2021 to $1.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The change in the ICU beds market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The ICU bed market is expected to reach $2.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The frequent outbreaks of pandemics are expected to drive the ICU beds market.

Overview Of The ICU Beds Market

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds market consists of sales of special hospital beds designed for ICUs to take care of critical patients. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electrical, semi-electrical, and mechanical ICU Beds that provide both safety and comfort to patients and also caregivers. Intensive care represents the highest level of continuing patient care and treatment. An ICU is a designated area offering facilities for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses such as multiple organ failures.

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, Manual Beds

• By Application: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Mobile Intensive Care Unit

• By End Use: General and Acute Care Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC), Others

• By Geography: The global ICU beds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG, Gendron Inc., LINET Group SE, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Span-America Medical Systems Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., and Merivaara Corp.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides ICU beds industry overview. The market report gives ICU beds global market analysis, ICU beds global market size, ICU beds global market share, ICU beds global market growth drivers, ICU beds global market segments, ICU beds global market major players, ICU beds global market growth across geographies, and ICU beds global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The ICU beds market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

