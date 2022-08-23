Diaper Market Size in India, Top Brands Overview, Industry Growth Rate (8.18%), Outlook, and Research Report 2022-2027

Diaper Market Size in India

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Diaper Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the diaper market size in India reached a value of US$ 1.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2022-2027. Diaper refers to absorbent garments worn by babies, infants, or adults that enable the wearer to urinate or defecate without using a toilet. It is generally manufactured from natural or synthetic disposable fibers, cloth, and plastic resins. It comprises several layers of fabrics, wherein the inner lining is produced by polypropylene that prevents the outer cloth from being spoiled by containing or absorbing the waste. It is widely available in biodegradable and non-biodegradable forms, wherein the biodegradable diapers are manufactured using cotton, bamboo, and hemp and are reusable and washable. On the other hand, non-biodegradable diapers are produced of absorbent chemicals and are thrown away after use. At present, advancements in manufacturing technologies are aiding manufacturers operating in India to launch diapers with improved design, safety, and biodegradability.

The growing focus on personal hygiene primarily drives the market in India. This is supported by increasing awareness regarding child health and a shifting inclination for high-quality baby products. Additionally, leading manufacturers are introducing diapers with an inner lining comprising latex, dye-free, non-chlorine, and skin-friendly compounds, such as aloe vera gel and vitamin E due to the increasing awareness regarding the harmful impact of chemicals present in conventional diapers are significantly supporting the demand in India. Additionally, the rising adoption of diapers as a result of their several advantages, including increased hygiene, enhanced comfort, high elasticity, and low risk of skin damage, is strengthening the market growth of diapers across the country.

Diaper Market in India Trends and Drivers:

With the growing geriatric population, which is suffering from urinary incontinence, is significantly propelling the demand for diapers. Coupled with the increasing prevalence of cognitive impairment, constipation, urinary tract infection, obesity, and chronic coughs among the masses is contributing to the growth of the Indian diaper market. Moreover, the advent of innovative diapers incorporated with nanotechnology to replace potentially harmful materials is creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market further include rapid urbanization, increasing birth rates, inflating disposable income of individuals, easy product availability via online and offline organized distributed channels and rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce eco-friendly diaper variants.

Diaper Market in India 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Procter & Gamble Company, India

• Unicharm India Pvt. Ltd

• Kimberly-Clark India Pvt. Ltd

• Nobel Hygiene Limited

• Pan Healthcare Private Limited (PHPL)

• Swara Baby Products Pvt. Ltd

• Millennium Baby Care Pvt Ltd

• Uniclan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

• Luzon Healthcare LLP

• Kangaroo Healthcare

• RGI Meditech Pvt. Ltd

• Tataria Hygiene

• Myra Hygiene

• Kamal Healthcare Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Seni

Breakup by Type:

• Baby Diapers

o Baby Training Diapers

o Baby Cloth Diapers

o Baby Swim Pants

o Others

• Adult Diapers

o Adult Pad Diapers

o Adult Flat Diapers

o Adult Pant Diapers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Regional Insights:

• Maharashtra

• Delhi NCR

• Tamil Nadu

• Karnataka

• Gujarat

• Others

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

