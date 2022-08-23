Global Healthcare Services Market Growth Trajectory

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Healthcare Services Market Report by TBRC covers healthcare services market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022”, the healthcare services market is expected to grow from $6872.86 billion in 2021 to $7548.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s healthcare services market research the market is expected to reach $10414.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Survival rates and quality of life have improved tremendously over the past decade. Medical and technological advances have played an important role in their progress.

Key Trends In The Healthcare Services Market

The Shared Medical Appointments (SMA) model is being increasingly adopted globally to optimize resources and reduce costs. This is a model generally defined as multiple patients being seen as a group by a multi-disciplinary medical care team for follow-up or routine care. It is being adopted by hospitals to create awareness and counsel individual patients dealing with similar medical conditions. The SMA supplements the traditional physician-patient appointment. SMAs provide individual evaluation and disease management for each patient at the same time that they provide counseling to the patient within a group setting. SMAs are currently used to address diabetes, asthma, ulcerative colitis, MS, cancer, HIV, menopause, insomnia and stress.

Overview Of The Healthcare Services Market

The healthcare services market consists of sales of healthcare services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide human healthcare services. This industry includes establishments that provide services such as medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, nursing care, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities and other healthcare services.

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Medical and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Dental Services, Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services, Residential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Facilities, Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers, Physicians and Other Health Practitioners, All Other Ambulatory Health Care Services, Ambulance Services

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

Subsegments Covered: Medical Laboratory Services, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics and Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services, Home Health Care Providers, Nursing Care Facilities, Orphanages and Group Homes, Retirement Communities, Residential Mental Health and Intellectual Disability Facilities, Substance Abuse Centers, Hospitals, Outpatient Care Centers, Specialist Doctors, Primary Care Doctors, Physical Therapists, Optometrists, Chiropractors, Podiatrists, Ground Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services, Water Ambulance Services

By Geography: The global healthcare services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Kaiser Permanente, HCA Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Tenet Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Community Health Systems, Laboratory Corporation of America, Cleveland Clinic and Davita Inc.

The market report analyzes healthcare services global market forecast market size, healthcare services market growth drivers, healthcare services market segments, healthcare services market major players, healthcare services market growth across geographies, and healthcare services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

