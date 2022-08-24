Introducing Trendolla Jewelry Newest Collections: 'Falling Star' Vintage Silver Jewelry Set is Going to Be Big This Fall

The collection "Falling star" was inspired by the Universe we live in and the billions of stars that surround us, but it takes only one falling star to make a wish when you catch it falling...That wish is your dream, something you believe in, a desire. Th In this collection, we are inspired by all the amazing wishes we've seen. Let’s face it; we all want to be seen as amazing and fabulous. Yet we often feel like we don’t fit in because we don’t look like others. We are our own universe.

Trendolla Jewelry Launches New Jewelry Collection. The 'Falling Star' is the Fall Fashion Trends That Will Make Your 2022 Stand Out from the Crowd

Trendolla is a jewelry brand known for meaningful everyday jewelry. In your jewelry box, there will always be those few pieces that don't exist, and you can find them right here.

They started their brand in the USA. Designers are from all over the world. Handcrafted in-house at our state-of-the-art studio headquartered in Hong Kong and Panyu China, each beautiful piece is made to be as unique and authentic as you are. True artisan ship comes from caring hands, which is why their workshop always puts the quality, and more importantly, you, first.

Beliefs: There is one thing in common for all of us, loving beautiful objects. We create timeless pieces with our fine selection of gold and silver jewelry. Style starts here. Jewelry is the companion of love. Pure brilliance for a lifetime of memories.

SLOGAN: Not Everyone is the model, But WE all deserve to look better.

BRAND CORE VALUES: We design for life; we create for the world.



Overview of Trendolla

Why is it so hard to find dreamful jewelry at an affordable price? We all want to give the best thing to ourselves or as a gift to our special ones. The best jewelry should be uniquely designed and of high quality, which always means a high price. But love has no price, is it necessary to spend a fortune on jewelry? Is there any affordable choice to express love? That's why we created Trendolla Jewelry---high quality, unique design, affordable price.

Trendolla Jewelry team has over 20 designers from around the world and owns and operates our production facilities to ensure the superior quality of each piece. Each piece is individually handcrafted by our team of artisan jewelry designers, giving careful attention to detail and style.



Trendolla Review

“I love this necklace! The stones have color variations that go with everything. I own a lot of different pieces, but this is one of my favorites for daily wear. The size makes it perfect for wearing alone or layering. It's so smooth, won't catch on to anything and can be worn short or long. Don't miss this piece! It's very well made and compliment-worthy!”

——Libby H.



"Dear Sir, I received my ring today. May I compliment you on the beautiful craftsmanship and design. I’m impressed by its elegant femininity and timeless classic design. Your products are so amazing, I am certain I will be envied by all at our gala.

For the help you provided in getting me to this level!"

——Debbie H.



“Thank you for the beautiful engagement ring my boyfriend gave me yesterday when he proposed. I had found your website a couple of months ago using a Google search and was pleased to finally find the beautiful ring with special design. I have to admit that when I saw the Falling Star, I fell in love right away. I'm happy to hear Mike said he received excellent and speedy service from our company, even though he called in to change his order. When your engagement ring was appraised for insurance purposes, they found that the ring was more valuable than you originally thought. You're welcome and I'm glad I could help. Please let me know if I can be of any further assistance.”

——Teresa W.



“This company is wonderful. When they say they take customer service seriously, they mean it, above and beyond what most online companies would do. Quick example: I accidentally ordered two men's rings for my wedding. They called me for no other reason than to make sure my order was correct. As it stood, the order wasn't correct. They also assisted me in finding the perfect ring for my new fiancée. They even matched her engagement ring to mine so we wouldn't have to exchange rings! Professional with a personal touch, what could be better? ”

——Gerry M.



The Collection Falling Star:

"Tears of Saint Lawrence" is the Croatian local name for a meteor shower that lies in the constellation Perseus. Those showers that occur in the night sky are most visible around 11-13 August, looking like falling stars. It’s believed that once you spot one, you make a wish, which will come true only if you don’t tell anyone about it.

The Falling Star collection was inspired by that phenomenon and the dream you wish to come true. By wearing this jewelry, you will always be reminded to never stop believing in your dreams.



Highlights

Join the natural awake and get into a journey of wildlife's deep beauty.



About the designer:

IDA was raised in an artistic family with my mother, a fashion designer. Surrounded with arts and designs in different forms, from a very young age, it made me aware of its importance, creating a strong desire to design myself. She used to spend hours at my mother's Atelier, where she learned all about materials and the design process. It was a natural curse to continue that path and pursue Fashion design at the University of Textile Technology in Zagreb. Among other accomplishments, She has been a demonstrator on the faculty (Fashion Ethnology) and participated at The Museum of Contemporary Arts, the runway show "Christian Dior: New Look", where she used unconventional materials - film tape to create an original dress connected all in one piece.



However, the strong urge to travel and explore new horizons made me push her limits, bringing her to Bali, Indonesia. There, she found amazing local artists, learned all about the production and making of fine jewelry first hand, working closely with silver smiths who made my designs reality. She was responsible for the visual identity, designing the collections and looking after the whole production process.