Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022”, the medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is expected to grow from $152.68 billion in 2021 to $170.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is expected to reach $248.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases will increase the demand for tests to diagnose these diseases and thus will drive the medical and diagnostic laboratory services market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market

Medical and diagnostic laboratories are using biomarkers to measure health parameters associated with individual wellness. The health and wellbeing of individuals can be measured by using biomarkers to assess factors behind sleep disorders and symptoms of stress. Biomarkers such as cortisol, testosterone, and secretory IgA can indicate changes in immune system relating to physical and mental conditions. This can be used by physicians to know the causative factors behind such conditions. This is a premium service primarily targeted at wealthy individuals and senior employees of corporations.

Overview Of The Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market

The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market consists of sales of medical and diagnostic laboratory services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide diagnostics tests for various diseases. This industry includes CT scan centers, X-ray centers and other clinics that undertake disease diagnosis.

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Medical Laboratory Services

• By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Others

• By End-User Sex: Male, Female

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• Subsegments Covered: Computer Tomography (CT-Scan) Centers, Medical Radiological Laboratories, Dental or Medical X-Ray Laboratories, Ultrasound Imaging Centers, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Centers

• By Geography: The global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Laboratory Corporation of America, Eurofins, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Kaiser Permanente, RadNet, OPKO Health, Myriad Genetics, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides medical and diagnostic laboratory services industry overview. The market report analyzes medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market size, medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market growth drivers, medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market segments, medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market major players, medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market growth across geographies, medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market trends and medical and diagnostic laboratory services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

