Dental Biomaterial Market Sales to Top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%

Dental Biomaterial Market

Dental Biomaterial Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Biomaterial Market 2022

In 2022, the Dental Biomaterials Market stands at USD 1,589.8 million, and it is expected to reach USD 1,885.1 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%. High cost of procedures and lack of skilled dental professionals are the key restraints in the Dental Biomaterials Market. Increasing prevalence of oral disorders and increased awareness and disposable income are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The convenience factor has started taking the centrestage with regards to dental treatment. With telehealth being one of the major trends, teledentistry, as a subset, is bound to take the market for dental treatment by storm in the upcoming period. Laser dentistry and 3D printing are the other adoptions in the dental market. A new addition to the entire set of dental treatment is emotional dentistry. It makes use of new technology for creating virtual images of the dental structure after the procedure is done with. This would help the patients in deciding the course of procedure. This would be the behaviour of dental treatment market in the forecast period.

The increasing number of dental clinics with trained professionals for implant placement is consequently expected to boost the demand for biomaterial implants. High penetration of biomaterial implants across the globe is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the dental biomaterials market. Dental biomaterials are promising products in preventive and restorative dentistry, they are efficient with high success rate in oral treatment and prevention. This factor is also expected to boost the growth of the global dental biomaterials market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene is also expected to drive the growth of the dental biomaterials market in the region. As oral diseases are considered the most expensive diseases to be treated in developing as well as developed countries. As per the data published by the Polish Central Statistical Office, the number of dental consultations in the country increased from 28 Mn in 2007 to 29 Mn in 2008, i.e., a 3.6% increase.

It is also observed that most of the dental practices in the U.S. are solo, due to the large presence of private dental insurance subscriptions. Consolidation of the dental industry in the U.S. has led to a lowering of out-of-pocket cost for dental services due to the implementation of the Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). This is also projected to contribute to the growth of the global dental biomaterials market over the forecast period.

In countries such as China and India where there are numerous small players operating, raising a margin is prerequisite to market entry. Thus, the region provides the lowest production cost for dental biomaterials, which is attracting many big companies to outsource their manufacturing operations. India offers approximately 70% lower production cost primarily due to low labour cost.

However, due to low labour productivity in the manufacturing of dental products, domestic manufacturers of low middle-income countries are unable to meet the rising demand for dental biomaterial products. Latin America has one of the most complex taxation frameworks. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Brazil shows the highest number of days needed for opening a company.

The political and economic crisis in Brazil is expected to hamper the growth of the dental biomaterials market in Latin America, as Brazil is one of the large economies in the region. Furthermore, the reduction in dental funding in core countries is also expected to hamper the growth of the global dental biomaterials market.

On the basis of product type, the global dental biomaterials market has been segmented into dental membranes and dental bone graft substitutes and dental materials. The dental bone graft substitutes and dental materials segment contributed a revenue share of over 80% in the global dental biomaterials market in 2017 and is expected to hold maximum revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the global dental biomaterials market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. From a geographical perspective, the dental biomaterials market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific dental biomaterials market is expected to register a noteworthy growth in the global dental biomaterials market during the forecast period.

