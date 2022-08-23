Bottled Water Market is expected to reach the value of 319.8 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bottled Water Market size was valued at USD 169.8 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 319.8 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
Bottled water is drinking water such as like well water, distilled water, or mineral water. The bottled water is packaged in plastic or glass water bottles. The bottled water range from a smaller single-serving water bottle to large carboys for water coolers.
Drivers:
Bottled water increasing concerns the various health problems such as gastrointestinal diseases it was caused by the consumption of contained water, rising the clean and hygienic packages, and demand for safe drinking water because of increased product sales and driven by the market growth.
Bottled water is of various types like flavored bottled water, carbonated water bottles, and still bottles these help to increase the market growth. The factors of the bottled water market it was the urban population, improvement of standard living, the emergence of eco-friendly materials, and increases in disposable income these factors are driven the market growth.
Growing demand for flavored bottled water
The flavored bottled water has a natural and artificial flavor added water to taste the fruit flavor. The flavored bottle of water has vitamins, minerals, or infusions to provide increased consumer health to increase market growth.
Restraints:
The bottles are generated plastic waste that cannot be decomposed and can act as impacted the market growth of the bottled water market.
Segmentation Analysis:
Bottled Water Market Analysis – By Product Type:
• Still water
• Carbonated water
• Flavored water
• Functional water
Based on the product type: The flavored water segment is recorded as the largest share market in the bottled water market in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The flavored water has a fruit essence, vitamins, and minerals. And also it was healthy it is anticipated to drive market growth.
Bottled Water Market Analysis – By Packaging:
• PET bottles
• Glass Bottles
• Others
Based on the packaging: The PET bootles segment is held the largest share market in the bottled water market in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. PET is a strong and stiff synthetic fiber it was 100% recyclable and high sustainable and increases the market growth.
Bottled Water Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel:
• Supermarket
• Convenience/drug stores
• Grocery stores
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The Supermarket segment holds the major share in the bottled water market in 2021 it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The supermarket provides a very wide range of consumer goods they have a huge discount on food and beverages attracts consumers and revenue the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the bottled water market and grow significantly during the forecast period. The growing awareness countries are China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea. Indonesia is the major factor in the market growth they attributed to the demand for hygenic consumables, increasing the bottled water market growth.
North America is the accepted the growing region in the bottled water market and grow significantly during the forecast period. They rising the demand the eco friendly and have a packaging solutions by customers to grow the market growth
Latest Industry Development:
• In February 2020, Agthia Group PJSC reported the dispatch of the Al Ain Plant Bottle, the area's first plant-based water bottle. An MoU was likewise endorsed between Agthia and Veolia, a worldwide innovator in advanced asset the executives, to dispatch a PET water bottle assortment drive in the United Arab Emirates.
• nourish, a partnership between Tata Global Beverages Limited & PepsiCo India Holdings Private Limited, was established to provide health and wellness hydration alternatives in the ready-to-drink segment in India. It has also entered the flavored water sector
• PepsiCo Inc. has launched high-priced bottled water to increase consumer interest in healthier beverages.
