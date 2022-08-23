Organic Food market is expected to reach the value of 272.18 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic food market size was valued at USD 201.77 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 272.18 billion by 2028, with a registering CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
Organic food is produced by organic farming methods and it is without the use of synthetic chemicals, fertilizers, and human-made pesticides and it does not contain generally modified organisms. Organic food also includes fresh meat and dairy products.
Drivers:
Organic food rising the levels of health awareness in the country, also it is a major factor to drive the market. Consumers are more attention to organic food such as nutrients food and vitamins. And the factors that have driven the market such as strong economic growth, rising income levels, and urbanization these factors driven market growth.
Increasing Awareness about fitness and health and Wellbeing
Organic food does not contain harmful chemicals and pollutants. Organic food restricts the use of preservations or chemical pesticides and is using natural resources. Consumers are more concerned about their health and have also begun o realize their energy and fitness levels also increased because of that they prefer organic food to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
High cost and short shelf life of organic food product costs the high due to increases in labor inputs, raising the final retail price of the market. Organic food has a short shelf life has limited market growth. The factors are the shipping, costly packaging, and distribution costs to help them increase the shelf life of organic food and restraint the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Organic Food Market – By Food Type
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Meat
• Fish & Poultry
• Diary Products
• Processed Foods
• Others
Based on the food type: The Fruits & vegetable segment is recorded as the largest share market in the organic food market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is expected to increase the demand for various organic products. Fruit and vegetables prohibit the use of chemical pesticides and chemical preservatives.
Organic Food Market – By End Use
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Ready-to-eat food products
• Breakfast Cereals
• Processing Industry
• Others
Based on the end use: The Ready to eat food products is holds the largest share market in the organic food market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Increasing the number of working populations. With the food and beverages and busy lifestyle, many consumers demand boosted products to drive the market growth.
Organic Food Market – By Distribution Channel
• Direct Market
• Processing Industry
Based on the Distribution channel: The processing industry is held the largest share market in the organic food market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The processing industry is the primary production process or occurs on batch materials.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the organic food market and grow significantly during the forecast period. Is the growth of the popularity of organic foods and the increased awareness of health. North America is the organic food market and increases the chronic diseases and changing lifestyle of organic food manufacturers. The US is the largest market growth in organic foods there has been a rapid growth in food and beverages the organic food market drives the region’s market growth.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be the growing region in the organic food market
Latest Industry Development:
• Dole Food Company Inc. entered into a partnership with Safeway Fresh Foods LLC to expand the company’s product line to include new ideas in fresh fruits and vegetables.
• WESTPORT, Conn. (May 24, 2022) – Newman’s Own Foundation, the private foundation founded by legendary actor Paul Newman and funded by the profits and royalties it receives from the sale of Newman’s food and beverages, is announcing a new giving mission of nourishing and, transforming the lives of kids who face adversity every day.
• (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Dole before the market opening. The company’s management will host a webcast and conference plc call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call from the company will be Rory Byrne, Chief Executive Officer; Johan Lindén, Chief Operating Officer; Frank Davis, Chief Financial Officer; and James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations.
