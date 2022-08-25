Underprivileged students tour HBCUs and Ivy Leagues
This trip has definitely created bonds among the students and they will stay in touch with each other to motivate and encourage each other to do their best.”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation has committed to advancing education among underserved and underrepresented teens by hosting an annual FREE HBCU/Ivy League College Tour. National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) continued its mission to close the gap in achievement by taking 35 students on a 12-day college tour visiting 12 colleges, along with sightseeing tours of the Martin Luther King Monument, African American History Museum, The Holocaust Museum, Lincoln Memorial, Statue of Liberty, Ground Zero, Central Park and other historic places.
— Dr. Lisa Hackett, Director of Educational Programs
The annual tour began right after the 4th of July with the goal of bringing awareness to the opportunities that exist in higher education and the resources available to help students succeed. 99% of the students have never traveled outside of California. “This was one of the best tours I have been on, it opened my eyes to so many things, '' said Nia Bell, a rising 12th grader at Long Beach Jordan. Students had the experience of talking to college recruiters at UPenn, Wharton School of Business, Princeton, NYU, Columbia, John Hopkins, Georgetown, Howard University, Bowie State, Norfolk State, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Old Dominion, and even sitting in a classroom at Morgan State University where students spent a day at the Trading Market learning about stocks and cryptocurrency. “All the students were so excited about touring Morgan State University and now they are saying it is their top college choice, '' says Director of Educational Programs Dr. Lisa Hackett.
The College Tour consisted of Black and Latino students. Students shared that now they definitely want to go out of state. “I didn’t even know that historically black colleges and universities were for all students, I thought they were just for Black students until I went on this college tour. Now, I am now considering an HBCU,” says student Amerie Leon.
The College Tour is a part of enhancing NCRF’s mission of curtailing the high school dropout rate and increasing enrollment to degree and/or certificate programs among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. “Almost 100% of the students did not know each other prior to coming on this trip. This trip has definitely created bonds among the students and they will stay in touch with each other to motivate and encourage each other to do their best,” says Dr. Hackett.
About National College Resources Foundation
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational enhancement organization providing mentoring, tutoring, college and career planning to students. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
