Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,015 in the last 365 days.

Liquid Nitrogen Market Price Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Liquid Nitrogen Market

Liquid Nitrogen Market

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand In Chemical And Pharmaceutical Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Price Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global liquid nitrogen market, assessing the market based on its end uses, function, coolant, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liquid-nitrogen-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

In the past, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries were the primary end-users, and these industries are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. In the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, liquid nitrogen is used to cool catalyst-filled reactors. Rubber and plastic are another important end-user division of the industry, as liquid nitrogen is used as a refrigerant in deflashing systems in rubber manufacturing.

Its ultracool temperature eliminates the need for pre-cooling and allows it to quickly lower the flash temperature, reducing cycle times and improving transportability. In addition, ultracold, inert nitrogen can help reduce the amount of heat generated during the grinding process, resulting in high-quality, very small, uniformly formed particles.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Liquid nitrogen is used as a cryogen in a variety of applications where low temperatures are needed. It is commonly used in cryosurgery, cryotherapies, and cryopreservation to dissolve decayed tissues and extract warts, moles, skin stains, verrucas, and some skin cancers. It is also used as a coolant to shrink mechanical gears temporarily during device building, resulting in better intrusion suits.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liquid-nitrogen-market

On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into:

Coolant
Refrigerant

By technology, the market is bifurcated into:

Cryogenic distillation
Pressure swing adsorption

On the basis of storage, the market is divided into:

Cylinders and packaged gas
Merchant liquid
Tonnage
Others

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into:

Chemical and pharmaceutical
Healthcare
Food and beverage
Metal manufacturing
Construction
Rubber
Plastic
Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada

2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others

4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others

Market Trends

Over the forecast period, the industry’s growth will be boosted significantly by the leading players’ rising emphasis on expanding their footprint across key emerging markets and increasing their production potential. Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is a global chemical corporation based in Guildford, England. By market share and sales, it is the largest industrial gas group.

On July 7, 2020, Linde will open a state-of-the-art hydrogen and carbon monoxide facility in Clear Lake, Texas (TX), as well as a new air separation centre in LaPorte, Texas. The plants can supply oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon monoxide to Celanese, as well as hydrogen to other customers, through Linde’s U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline system, according to a newly signed long-term agreement. Business growth is expected to be supported by such innovations in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Linde plc, Air Products Inc., Praxair Technology, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soybean-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-crayfish-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silica-sand-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cotton-buds-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urea-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cancer-screening-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asset-tracking-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-trim-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Liquid Nitrogen Market Price Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.