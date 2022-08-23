Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030-Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market info Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market segment

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market is is expected to show a CAGR of 12.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market include DNAFit, Flavourspace B.V., FoodMinds, Freshly, GenBiome, GenoPalate, Glucovation, Habit food personalized” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market- by Service (Questionnaire/Survey Based, Wearables and Apps, Home Test Kits, and Others (Consultation, etc.)), Application (Biomarkers/ Diagnostic and Monitoring Tools, Genetics/ Nutrigenomics, Microbiome/Next Generation Probiotics, and Physical Traits & Lifestyle Based Solution), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1047

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market is is expected to show a CAGR of 12.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

In recent years, personalized nutrition has evolved more prevalent, with the evaluation of dietary patterns offering a more consistent and systematic approach to improving health. The foundation of a personalized nutrition strategy is to adapt nutritional suggestions or dietary changes to improve our health and lower our risk of diseases like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. For example, some people choose a diet with as little negative environmental impact as possible, and others include specialized foods for healthy skin, nails, and hair.

Global demand for next-generation personalized nutrition has increased due to rising obesity rates and the number of unhealthy people due to fast-paced lifestyles. Future opportunities would also arise from changes in consumer patterns, such as the preference for high-quality nutritional foods based on their nutrient profiles. As many customers saw personalized nutrition as a defence against chronic health disorders, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes, the market saw favourable growth during the pandemic. As a result, the number of Covid-19 patients has grown, which has increased R&D spending. Additionally, throughout the pandemic, demand for minerals, vitamins, and supplements and attention to boosting health and immunity rose—this supplemented market expansion. The market for Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition is anticipated to proliferate due to strategic collaborations between market participants and increasing health concerns. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences—such as a preference for foods with high nutritional value—are projected to encourage the development of personalized nutrition strategies and support market expansion.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market over the forecast years. The increased consumer awareness of their health is a significant factor driving the market expansion in this region. This region already has major providers of tailored nutrition, which is anticipated to aid in the market's growth. An upsurge in obesity rates is being seen in the area. In addition, the Asia Pacific Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of shifting dietary trends, an ageing population, and increased knowledge of customized and modified diets.

Major market players operating in the Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market include DNAFit, Flavourspace B.V., FoodMinds, Freshly, GenBiome, GenoPalate, Glucovation, Habit food personalized, Healbe Corporation, InsideTracker, Ixcela, Lifefuels, Arborvitae, Baze, BiogeniQ, Bitbite, Datassential, Day Two Ltd., Loewi, Mixfit Inc., myDNAhealth, Noom, Inc., Nutrigenomix, Nutrino, Onegevity Health, Onex Corporation, Pathway Genomics, STYR, Suggestic, Tespo, Tivity Health, Viome, Inc., Vydiant, WellnessFX, Inc., Whisk, Zipongo, Amazing Food Solution, Inc., Phynova Group Limited, PlateJoy, Inc., Shopwell, SmartPlate, Spoon Guru, Atlas Biomed Group Ltd., Caligenix, Drawbridge Health, Inc., Food Gene & Me, Molecular You Corp., Sundose, O2 Studio, Geneplanet, DNApa, Eurogenetica Ltd., and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In November 2019, AVA (Boston, MA), which offers a digital personalized nutrition platform that provides nutrition and coaching suggestions throughout the health and wellness categories, was bought by DSM (Netherlands). The nutrition strategy of DSM includes personalized nutrition as a core component. It combines previously announced partnerships and investments across crucial competencies, including platforms for delivering tailored food, like Panaceutics, Mixfit, and Tespo. AVA is already offered in the US and Europe and is easily adaptable to many different use cases.

• In October 2019, to suit the individualized nutritional needs of the North American region, Herbalife Nutrition (US) introduced relaxing tea and new immune elements that contain EpiCor. This improves the company's line of individualized nutrition products.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1047

Market Segments

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market, by Service, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Questionnaire/Survey Based

• Wearables and Apps

• Home Test Kits

• Others (Consultation, etc.)

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Biomarkers/ Diagnostic and Monitoring Tools

• Genetics/ Nutrigenomics

• Microbiome/Next Generation Probiotics

• Physical Traits & Lifestyle Based Solution

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market

 To analyze the Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1047