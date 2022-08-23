Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Price Size, Share, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Specialty Oils And Lubricants In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)’ Market Price Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 229 million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
Historical Market Size (2026): USD 307 million
Butylated hydroxytoluene is a common antioxidant and stabilizing agent in cosmetic and personal care products. It helps preserve product properties and performance, such as odor, color, and texture, as they are exposed to air and prone to oxidation.
Increasing R&D infrastructure and higher investment in research activities allow manufacturers to focus on product development activities and formulate improved products of higher quality to keep up with the growing competition in the butylated hydroxytoluene market. Demand for newspapers and magazines and the revival of building and construction projects in parts of Asia Pacific, such as India and China, will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
BHT is an antioxidant found in green algae bacteria and is derived from phenol. Because of its antioxidant properties, it is in high demand in a variety of industries.
The market can be divided into the following segments based on grade:
Technical
Food
The market can be divided on the basis of application into:
Food Additive
Lubricating and Specialty Oils
Plastics and Rubber
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Printing Inks and Coatings
Food Packaging
Animal Feed
Others
On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:
1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others
Market Trends
Butylated hydroxytoluene’s antioxidant properties make it an excellent component for use in skincare products. Due to rising disposable income and living standards, the cosmetics and personal care segment’s growth is expected to boost the global butylated hydroxytoluene industry.
The expansion of the automotive industry is expected to increase the demand for lubricating oils. However, the product’s negative side effects and strict regulations governing its use in the food and beverage industries may stymie market growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Lanxess AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Sasol Limited, and Impextraco NV, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
