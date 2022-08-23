Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For DBMS In Large Enterprises In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global database management system (DBMS) market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, deployment models, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/database-management-system-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 63.1 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.4%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 125.6 Billion
The increasing demand for database management system in large enterprises to actively monitor, tune, and improve databases to accelerate the operational efficiency, and to bolster the decision making of the organisation is driving the market. In addition to this, the increasing cases of frauds has led to an increase in demand for DBMS to safeguard the confidential information of the organisation.
Over the forecast period, the increasing adoption of cloud-based data management software by small-scale enterprises is likely to aid the market growth. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the advanced IT infrastructure in the region.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The software system which is used to define, store, retrieve, and manage data in a database is known as database management system (DBMS). DBMS also acts as an interface between database and the user, allowing the user to manipulate the data. Database management system (DBMS) is a complex backup system which offer flexibility and data integrity.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/database-management-system-market
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
• Relational Database
• NoSQL
• Others RDBMS
The market has been bifurcated based on deployment model into:
• On Premise
• Cloud Based
The regional markets for database management system (DBMS) include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Latest News on Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-database-management-system-dbms-market
Market Trends
The key trends in the database management system (DBMS) market include the growing research and development activities by the major market players aimed towards expanding the information base and application processing. The technological advancements in the cloud-based DBMS, which include the expansion of storage and accelerated speed of operations, are also likely to be the crucial trends in the market.
The increasing competition among the key market players, owing to the increasing expansion of small and medium enterprises, is expected to encourage innovations and product launches. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be positively influenced by easy availability of internet, emerging 5G backhaul, and rapid urbanisation.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
