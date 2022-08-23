The soups market is projected to reach 20 billion USD by 2027
Product Description:
In 2021, the global soups market was valued at US$16 billion. By 2027, it is anticipated to reach a market capitalization of US$ 20 billion. Throughout 2022–2027, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1%.
The soups market is driven by the rise in demand for convenience foods and the growing awareness of its health advantages. Soups contain high levels of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Packaged soups are preferable to soups served in restaurants and other food establishments due to their ease of access and long-lasting packaging. Moreover, a rise in disposable income and urbanization are expected to positively impact the market. An increase in the demand for simple, ready-to-eat meals is favouring the growth of the soups market. Also, soups are famous for being a comfort food that is delicious, filling, and a healthy and nourishing option.
Working people are more likely to prefer nutritious meals, exceptionally prepared foods that are simple to prepare and consume. Introducing new items with extra tastes and additives, which are more popular among the younger population, is anticipated to drive further demand for dried soup products. It is projected that demand for canned and UTH soup products will increase significantly in the following period. The developed nations in the European and North American regions, particularly the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, consume a lot of canned food. Because of the hectic schedules of those who work, the population of these areas flavours ready-to-eat foods. The manufacturers are focusing on developing new flavours and products with health-related advantages.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global soups market segmentation includes:
By Product Type
• Ready to serve soups
• Condensed wet soups
• Refrigerated soups
• Dehydrated soups
• Frozen soups and ramen
During the forecasted period, the ready-to-eat soup segment is expected to hold the most significant share in the global market.
By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets and hypermarkets
• Convenience stores
• Grocery stores
• Others
The market for soup is divided into various categories: supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and grocery stores on the basis of distribution channel. The most significant market share is anticipated to belong to the segment of supermarkets and hypermarkets.
Regional Analysis:
Europe has dominated the market for soups. The region is expected to hold a sizable portion of the market during the forecast period.
North America occupied the second-largest position. Soups are primarily consumed by the population of Europe and North America because of their high disposable incomes and modern lifestyles. The production capacity of the region has helped it become a mature market. The North American soups market is anticipated to develop faster owing to healthier food options, a shift in the public's opinion of soup as a preferred fast-food item, and the introduction of new and improved flavours.
New segments can grow in the Asia-Pacific and the rest of the global markets. People in developing nations like Bangladesh, India, China, Thailand, and China embrace western lifestyles. This trend could increase the demand for soup products in both canned and dry areas. Moreover, the demand for the global market in the Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and Middle and East Africa is anticipated to rise due to rising health awareness and a busy lifestyle.
Latest Industry Developments:
Following promising sales, Campbell Soup Company is introducing a flavorful new line.
Vegan soup producers have begun to consider plant-based fish.
Brian Miller
