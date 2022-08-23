The dairy ingredients market is predicted to reach 81.4 billion USD by 2027
Product Description:
In 2021, the global dairy ingredients market was valued at US$ 53.8 billion. By 2027, it is anticipated to reach a market capitalization of US$ 81.4 billion. From 2022–2027, the market is predicted to develop at a high CAGR of 7%.
The food and beverage industry is starting to emphasize nutritional enrichment more due to people's increased awareness of the need to lead healthy lives. Due to increased attention being paid to physical health, the market for dairy components is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.
The significance of bolstering food and beverage nutrition is expected to positively impact over the next five years as people become more conscious of the value of living a healthy lifestyle. The market will be significantly affected by vegans' predicted consumption of functional foods enhanced with protein to meet their additional protein needs. Due to their high thermal stability, superficial microbiological level, and ability to support lengthy processing activity, dairy products in the milk powder form are used as ingredients in infant goods. Most users typically use it with resistance training as a supplement to boost enhanced synthesis and support lean tissue mass.
Government approval of dairy products is increasingly regulated, leading to the growth of the dairy ingredients market. Many new players have managed to enter the market due to regulatory support for whey proteins and milk supplements in food and beverages by the U.S. FDA and subsequent comparable relaxations and approvals by the governments of the U.K. and Germany. In the long term, this leads to increased competitiveness and high-quality products. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to fuel the need for dairy ingredients and thus aid in market expansion.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global dairy ingredients market segmentation includes:
By Form:
• Milk
• Whey
The dairy ingredients market is anticipated to be dominated by the milk form segment. The overall growth of this market is primarily attributed to the various functional properties of milk powder in the food industry; the product's long shelf life; the rising consumption of infant formulas, confections, savoury, and baked goods; and consumers' willingness to spend more on high-quality goods.
By Type:
• Milk Powder
• Whey Ingredients
• Milk Protein Concentrates
• Milk Protein Isolates
• Lactose & Derivatives
• Casein & Caseinates
• Milk Protein Hydrolysates
The milk powder segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The factors that will drive the size of the dairy ingredients market over the period are the long shelf life of the product due to its lower moisture content, growing demand for ready-to-use foods or fortified blended foods, and low fat and moisture content.
By Application:
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Dairy products
• Convenience Foods
• Infant milk formulas
• Sports & Clinical Nutrition
During the projected period, the bakery & confectionery segment is anticipated to rule the dairy ingredients market. The growth drivers include things like the multipurpose use of dairy ingredients in the bakery business and the preference of bakery product manufacturers to use dried milk rather than fresh milk.
Regional Analysis:
The market for dairy ingredients is ruled by the Asia Pacific area, which is predicted to develop at the quickest rate overall. The market for functional and fortified foods has been driven by increased health consciousness, which causes the demand for dairy ingredients. Manufacturers use dairy products because they provide a wide range of functional and nutritional qualities, including adding richness, texture, flavour, and colour to food products. Infant formulae and sports drinks use ingredients like milk powder. The region's millennial solid population is driving demand for these foods and beverages.
In 2015, the demand for dairy ingredients was 3,439.2 kilo tons in Europe. It is expected that increased demand for nutritional products amongst working class people and athletes in Russia, France, Germany, and the U.K. will encourage using milk powder as a functional ingredient.
From 2022 through 2027, MEA anticipates volume growth to occur at a CAGR of 3.1%. Over the forecast period, new opportunities are expected due to the governments of Middle Eastern nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar shifting their focus from the upstream oil and gas sector to encouraging investments in the domestic food and beverage sector.
Latest Industry Developments:
• People with chronic renal problems can now consume drinks made by Arla that are high in protein.
• The partnership between Kalsec and Infinome Biosciences is ready to create precise fermentation microbial food ingredients
