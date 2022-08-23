Exlites Holdings International Inc. Announces Installation of Our Aftermarket Electric Vehicle Range Extender on a Tesla
Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:EXHI)TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: EXHI), a company focused on innovative consumer products, today announced it is in the process of installing a final prototype of its aftermarket electric vehicle range extender on a Tesla. EXHI in partnership with Evatech Power Inc. has made great strides to extend the charging range of electric vehicles. For this technology, Evatech Power Inc and EXHI have several patent pendings.
Evatech Power Inc. has diligently been working to refine the electric vehicle range extender and has now reached the step where it can be added to an electric vehicle for final testing, marketing, and production. Evatech is in the final stages of installation on a Tesla.
“This is an exciting time for the company and the electric vehicle range-extending technology. We are looking forward to successfully completing this phase and stepping into the next one where we can get products in the field and on electric vehicles helping increase charging ranges of electric vehicles all over the world.” Stated Mark Julian, President of EXHI.
About Exlites Holdings International Inc. (www.exlitesholdings.us)
Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: EXHI)
EXHI is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC markets. The company’s objective is to expand its client base both medical and consumer products, to generate a growing market, and expand our current product offerings. The company has experience in several facets from manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and relationships. Within the medical space, the company has proprietary, patented, and patent-pending products, utilizing distribution which they are in the process of maximizing. The company manufactures, distributes, and bills medical products. The company has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, innovation and creativity, joint ventures, consumer healthcare goods, and growing and scaling companies for profits and divestiture.
About Evatech Power Inc is a private company that is based out of New Port Richey, Florida.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by EXHI. The public filings, if any, of Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC Pink: EXHI) may be accessed atwww.otcmarkets.com. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. EXHI cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, EXHI does not undertake, and EXHI specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statement.
