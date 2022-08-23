The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a Traumatic Brain Injury since he was involved in a crash a month ago. Mr. Dalessandrids is a white male, 5’10”, 175 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans with a black belt and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees Mr. Dalessandrids or has any information should call 911 or the Bangor Police Department at 207.947.7382

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

