Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, teaches Continuing Education to Florida CPAs
All Knowledge comes from Experience. ”DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary, introduces his Educational Courses for Certified Public Accountants in Florida.
— Albert Einstein
Fraser Allport is licensed by Florida’s DBPR to teach CE to CPAs. Fraser works with a CPA as a Team for Clients.
Fraser Allport's Services and Onsite Financial Education Workshops :
Medicare
Annuities
Tax Free Income
College Planning
Retirement Planning
Income Tax Planning
401(k) and 403(b) Plans
Investing in Mega-Trends
Tele Health Medical Plans
Medicare Advantage Plans
Medicare Supplement Plans
FRS DROP Retirement Plans
ROTH and ROTH Conversions
Real Estate Investments Trusts
Long Term and Home Health Care
Tax Deductible ERISA Retirement Plans
Mutual Funds vs. Exchange Traded Funds
Tax Free benefits of Cash Value Life Insurance
Maximizing Social Security Claiming Strategies
Wealth and Tax Strategies for Business Owners
Financial Wellness in the Workplace for Employees and C-Suite
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary with 40 Years of Experience serving all of Florida. Specializing in Retirement Planning, Social Security, Medicare, and Income Taxes.
Fraser Allport specializes in Retirement and Estate Planning, Social Security, Medicare, and Income Taxes. Mr. Allport emphasizes holistic planning, integrating all aspects of a person’s finances into his “ Total Money Planning ” system. Fraser Allport’s entire suite of Services is at www.fraserallport.com
To help CPAs learn, Fraser Allport offers an extensive Library of Educational Videos on his You Tube Channel. Please see Fraser's YouTube Channel here.
Fraser Allport also specializes in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan. For those who participate in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan and Deferred Compensation Plans, watch Fraser’s Educational Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/.
Preparing for Health Insurance and Out of Pocket Medical Expenses as people age is an important part of Retirement Planning, which is why Fraser Allport is licensed in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplements. Watch Fraser’s Medicare Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/.
Social Security is also an integral part of Retirement Planning. Fraser Allport offers a no obligation Complimentary Consultation to help his Clients analyze their optimum Social Security claiming strategies at https://www.fraserallport.com/social-security/.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning. Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan. Upon passing … Leave A Legacy, not A Mess. Learn about Fraser’s 5 Step “ Total Money Planning System ” at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/
Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at your School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.
“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ” - Albert Einstein
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Health Insurance, Tax and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461 and L 09 47 754. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss.
