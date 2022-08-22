Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Emergency Operations Center For Flood Response

August 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) in support of the state’s response to flooding impacting communities across Texas.

"The State of Texas remains proactive in our emergency response efforts, and we continue to monitor rainfall and flooding conditions across the state," said Governor Abbott. "I want to thank emergency response personnel and first responders for working around the clock to protect lives and property amid these storms. As we work together to protect our communities, I urge Texans to heed the guidance of their local officials and avoid dangerous roadways that could be affected by heavy rain and flash flooding in the days ahead."

At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM also activated five additional Texas A&M Task Force 1 swiftwater boat squads and a floodwater boat squad to support local response efforts.

On Saturday, Governor Abbott led a statewide weather call with local response officials and ordered the following resources staged across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX): six Texas A&M Task Force 1 (TXTF1) swiftwater boat squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): two search & rescue boat teams

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): Tactical Marine Unit; three helicopters with hoist capabilities

Texas National Guard: three helicopters and three ground transportation companies totaling more than 60 vehicles and more than 150 personnel

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (TX-EMTF): two severe weather packages including ambulances, ambulance buses, and emergency medical service personnel

Texans are encouraged to report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov. The information provided in the survey aids emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov/floods.