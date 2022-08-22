Submit Release
Announcement of Workforce Development Cooperation in the Global Textiles Industry

The Department of State applauds North Carolina State University, Gaston College, Catawba Valley Community College, and the Universidad Tecnologica Centroamericana (UNITEC) for finalizing their partnership to collaborate on joint training programs and scholarship funding for textile coproduction education and training.

U.S. companies are making significant investments in developing co-production facilities that will create jobs in both the United States and Central America, which advances U.S. government efforts to create economic opportunity in the region.  This agreement will strengthen supply chain security and integration, providing benefits for producers and consumers across the Western Hemisphere.

The U.S. government will continue to maintain and build upon these successes by working together with other governments and the private sector to solidify and expand these productive relationships. We all benefit when we cooperate and facilitate strong, mutually beneficial public-private partnerships.

