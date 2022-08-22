U.S. Renews Calls for De-escalation in Libya

Submit Release
The United States is deeply concerned by renewed threats of violent confrontation in Tripoli and calls for immediate de-escalation by all sides. The vast majority of Libyans seek to choose their leadership peacefully through elections. We call on those who risk once again being dragged into violence to put down their arms and in particular urge Libya’s leaders to recommit themselves without delay to identifying a constitutional basis for presidential and parliamentary elections. The ongoing instability is a reminder of the urgent need for the appointment of a new UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Libya to resume mediation efforts, with unified support from the international community. The United States will amplify our calls for calm and recommitment to elections during the August 30 UN Security Council briefing and consultations on Libya.

