Scientology Nashville Responds to Help to Victims of Kentucky 2022 Flooding

A Scientology Volunteer Minister from Nashville, Tennessee, organizes donated supplies for distribution to those affected by the Kentucky floods.

The Nashville Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers are active when disasters strike to help rebuild and recover.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of Kentucky floods, help has arrived from nonprofits across the country that are active in disasters. Among them are the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response, with teams arriving from the Church of Scientolgy Nashville, Tennessee; the Church of Scientology Cincinnati, Ohio; and the Flag Service Organization in Clearwater, Florida.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers are in Eastern Kentucky, organizing supplies, distributing food and providing whatever help is needed.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers respond to disasters whenever they occur. Sponsored by local Scientology Churches, teams of volunteers provide backup to emergency personnel responding to fires, hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural and man-made disasters. They work in shelters, package and distribute food, and help people recover through Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that provide relief from spiritual and emotional trauma.

Whether serving in their communities or on the other side of the world, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is “Something can be done about it.” The program, created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s, is sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service and constitutes one of the world’s most significant independent relief forces.

The Volunteer Minister “helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

For more information on the Volunteer Ministers, visit the Volunteer Ministers website.

Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe.

