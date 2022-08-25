From Benagli Big Screen to Hollywood Heartthrob, Rituparna and Priyanka Chopra Production Team Up for Box Office Success
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rituparna Sengupta, known as the “Heartthrob of Bengali Cinema” is not only an acclaimed award-winning actress in India, having appeared in more than 200 Bengali films, but now continues to make headlines in Hollywood. Most recently, Sengupta has partnered with Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP)—Priyanka Chopra’s Production Company–for their first Bengali venture “Brishtir Oppekhyayy” (Waiting For The Rains) by Bibash Mukherjee.
Take a closer look at how both how Chopra and Sengupta—Actress, Dancer, Producer, Writer, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur—continue to make global headlines and hearts swoon in both Belgali and Hollywood.
PARTNERING WITH PRIYANKA
Priyanka Chopra had a vision to produce small budget films and promote emerging writers, actors, directors and technicians. Based in Mumbai, Maharastra, India, Chopra launched PPP and will produce “Brishtir Oppekhyayy” with Sengupta.
"I want to work with new talent. I want to do small films with new directors, new writers and new actors. I know that getting a foothold in the industry is tough and what a struggle it is. I will produce all kinds of regional cinema as well. I have always maintained that promoting regional cinema is important."
—Chopra on her plans for the company [Source: Wikipedia.org]
She and Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra have already registered the film title and production is underway.
“PPP has always been at the forefront of promoting regional films. Being a producer, Priyanka wanted good stories to reach audiences, especially films depicting local culture and ethnicity for global viewership. The details for the Bengali film are being finalised and the movie will go on floors soon.” – Dr Madhu Chopra [Source: dnaindia.com]
FAMED ACCLAIM
It’s no wonder that these two female icons teamed up to develop this film. Sengupta is among one of the highest paid actresses in the Bengali film industry. Her roster of achievement is as impressive as her distinction from the Government of India who notably honored the beloved actress with a Postage Stamp of her image.
Some of her most notable achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: Named ‘Power Icon’ in 2021, Business Women of Worth 2019, Times Power Women 2021, National Film Award for Best Actress, Best Actress Award for The Parcel by North America Bengali Conference in Las Vegas, Felicitated by the New York State Assembly for her Contribution to Cinema, Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, Kalakar Award, Film Critics Award, NABC 2022 awarded The Best Actress 2022, and The Highest Civilian Award by the Government Of West Bengal 2022, etc.
Recently in New York, Sengupta was presented with a proclamation on her behalf from Indian-American community leaders and elected officials, in which NY Congressman Tom Suozzi and NY Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar bestowed the prestigious award for her notable legacy in film.
Sengupta’s notable versatility and work ethic extend far beyond the screen, as she also is a familiar face among reputed household brands that include: Pantene, iPhone1, Samsung, Pepsi, Emami Healthy and Tasty Oil, Real Estate Companies, Safed Detergent, Vivel Body Wash, Boro Plus, Nihar Naturals, Sunfeast Marie Light, etc.
From Lakme Fashion Week to working directly with designers (i.e., Neeta Lulla, Rohit Verma, Sabyasachi, Raghavendra Roa, Abhisekh Dutta, Pranay Baidya, Agnimitra Paul, Vandana Kochar, Jyoti Khaitan, Riaj Ganji, Dev, and Neel and Ashley Rebello), Sengupta’s grace and fashion continue to turn heads throughout the industry.
STAY TUNED WITH SENGUPTA
In the process of publishing an anthology of poetry, Sangupta also carries significant clout as a columnist and film reviewer for local and national magazines—Anandalok, Times of India, and Telegraph T2.
That’s not all, the “Ask Ritu” Columnist also launched “RISTA,” a Motivational Program to align the mind, body and soul for global audiences of all ages.
Sangupta’s production house “BHAVNA- AAJ- O- KAL” has produced dance reality shows and Cultural Heritage of Bengal in countries like US, UK, Bangladesh, and more. What’s more—short films like “WHO AM I EK ZINDAGI” on terrorism has been produced and two feature films are on the verge of releasing.
GLOBAL PHILANTHROPY
Sengupta is the Brand Ambassador of “World Wide Fund for Environmental Development” as well as the social ambassador for organizations, NGO’s, Women’s Organizations, and social causes for the Blind, Deaf and Thalasemia, Orphanages, Nursing Homes, and more.
During the pandemic, Sengupta hosted a talk show for “Colors Asia Pacific,”
where she spoke about mental health and its importance in maintaining our relationship
with ourselves and our world around us.
As a passionate dancer, Sangupta is not just an avid choreographer and performer, but also avidly researching “Dance as Therapy” to further her humanitarian efforts.
Ruth Davis
Take a closer look at how both how Chopra and Sengupta—Actress, Dancer, Producer, Writer, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur—continue to make global headlines and hearts swoon in both Belgali and Hollywood.
PARTNERING WITH PRIYANKA
Priyanka Chopra had a vision to produce small budget films and promote emerging writers, actors, directors and technicians. Based in Mumbai, Maharastra, India, Chopra launched PPP and will produce “Brishtir Oppekhyayy” with Sengupta.
"I want to work with new talent. I want to do small films with new directors, new writers and new actors. I know that getting a foothold in the industry is tough and what a struggle it is. I will produce all kinds of regional cinema as well. I have always maintained that promoting regional cinema is important."
—Chopra on her plans for the company [Source: Wikipedia.org]
She and Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra have already registered the film title and production is underway.
“PPP has always been at the forefront of promoting regional films. Being a producer, Priyanka wanted good stories to reach audiences, especially films depicting local culture and ethnicity for global viewership. The details for the Bengali film are being finalised and the movie will go on floors soon.” – Dr Madhu Chopra [Source: dnaindia.com]
FAMED ACCLAIM
It’s no wonder that these two female icons teamed up to develop this film. Sengupta is among one of the highest paid actresses in the Bengali film industry. Her roster of achievement is as impressive as her distinction from the Government of India who notably honored the beloved actress with a Postage Stamp of her image.
Some of her most notable achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: Named ‘Power Icon’ in 2021, Business Women of Worth 2019, Times Power Women 2021, National Film Award for Best Actress, Best Actress Award for The Parcel by North America Bengali Conference in Las Vegas, Felicitated by the New York State Assembly for her Contribution to Cinema, Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, Kalakar Award, Film Critics Award, NABC 2022 awarded The Best Actress 2022, and The Highest Civilian Award by the Government Of West Bengal 2022, etc.
Recently in New York, Sengupta was presented with a proclamation on her behalf from Indian-American community leaders and elected officials, in which NY Congressman Tom Suozzi and NY Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar bestowed the prestigious award for her notable legacy in film.
Sengupta’s notable versatility and work ethic extend far beyond the screen, as she also is a familiar face among reputed household brands that include: Pantene, iPhone1, Samsung, Pepsi, Emami Healthy and Tasty Oil, Real Estate Companies, Safed Detergent, Vivel Body Wash, Boro Plus, Nihar Naturals, Sunfeast Marie Light, etc.
From Lakme Fashion Week to working directly with designers (i.e., Neeta Lulla, Rohit Verma, Sabyasachi, Raghavendra Roa, Abhisekh Dutta, Pranay Baidya, Agnimitra Paul, Vandana Kochar, Jyoti Khaitan, Riaj Ganji, Dev, and Neel and Ashley Rebello), Sengupta’s grace and fashion continue to turn heads throughout the industry.
STAY TUNED WITH SENGUPTA
In the process of publishing an anthology of poetry, Sangupta also carries significant clout as a columnist and film reviewer for local and national magazines—Anandalok, Times of India, and Telegraph T2.
That’s not all, the “Ask Ritu” Columnist also launched “RISTA,” a Motivational Program to align the mind, body and soul for global audiences of all ages.
Sangupta’s production house “BHAVNA- AAJ- O- KAL” has produced dance reality shows and Cultural Heritage of Bengal in countries like US, UK, Bangladesh, and more. What’s more—short films like “WHO AM I EK ZINDAGI” on terrorism has been produced and two feature films are on the verge of releasing.
GLOBAL PHILANTHROPY
Sengupta is the Brand Ambassador of “World Wide Fund for Environmental Development” as well as the social ambassador for organizations, NGO’s, Women’s Organizations, and social causes for the Blind, Deaf and Thalasemia, Orphanages, Nursing Homes, and more.
During the pandemic, Sengupta hosted a talk show for “Colors Asia Pacific,”
where she spoke about mental health and its importance in maintaining our relationship
with ourselves and our world around us.
As a passionate dancer, Sangupta is not just an avid choreographer and performer, but also avidly researching “Dance as Therapy” to further her humanitarian efforts.
Ruth Davis
Ruth Davis Consulting LLC (RDC)
+1 571-599-6425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other