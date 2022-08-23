New Director of Programs Joins Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley
The Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) appoints a new Director of Programs.CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) appoints Meredith Bush as the new Director of Programs.
Meredith brings with her a decade’s worth of experience in secondary and higher education, responding to students' needs, planning social programs for the students, and organizing direct admissions. As the Program Director at Strayer University in Atlanta, GA, she worked closely with each department to incorporate policies and procedures geared towards the protection and well-being of the students and the campus. While managing compliance, quality assurance, and department audits, she was also responsible for overseeing professional development seminars for the staff.
She started her career as an Education Manager with Fort Worth ISD—working with students with special needs, assisting with developing curriculums for them. She conducted annual evaluations for teaching assistants with the Special Education Department to ensure proper training and staff development. With an undergraduate degree in Rehabilitation Studies from the University of North Texas, a Master of Education, specializing in Leadership Curriculum and Instruction, from Strayer University, and a Doctor of Education in the same specialization from Capella University, Meredith Bush adds her passion, expertise, and years of experience to the BGCWV team.
"We are so fortunate to have Meredith on our staff. She brings a different voice and perspective to the table. As our new Director of Programs, I have no doubt that she will propel this organization forward and help in our mission to provide the best programs for the community we serve,” said Geovanny Ragsdale, BGCWV CEO and President.
In her new role as Director of Programs, Meredith will work closely with the executive team in providing guidance and leadership to the organization’s day-to-day program activities and program personnel, as well as developing, implementing, and evaluating the entire program’s infrastructure for each site. Her ability to understand educational trends and challenges gives valuable insight for maximizing the growth and development potential for club’s members. With her appointment, the BGCWV adds another invaluable leader to their team.
Geovanny Ragsdale
Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley
+1 805-558-6077
email us here