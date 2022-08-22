More than $5 million for infrastructure projects

CANADA, August 22 - STANLEY (GNB) – Sixteen projects in the capital region valued at $5.59 million were announced Saturday by the provincial and federal governments.

“As someone who works closely with residents and organizations in my riding, I see how this funding makes a big difference,” said Fredericton-York MLA Ryan Cullins. “Along with improving infrastructure, we are stimulating the economy and ensuring a vibrant future for all New Brunswickers.”

Cullins participated for Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain.

“These infrastructure upgrades will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many residents of all ages across our region,” said Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin. “Every dollar invested will be to the benefit of New Brunswickers, who will be able to stay active and connect with each other.”

Atwin participated for federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Approved projects range in size and cost. The Upper Nashwaak Agrena in Stanley is getting more than $495,000 for upgrades to the building’s exterior, its plumbing, electrical and fire detection systems, and its ice plant. The Maugerville Development Council will receive more than $223,000 to upgrade the community centre and construct a baseball field and walking trail. The New Brunswick All-Terrain Vehicle Federation will use the $1.4 million it is receiving to build seven starting points to improve trail access; it will also provide information kiosks and trail lighting.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefiting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations offering services that benefit unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

