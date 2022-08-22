Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,786 in the last 365 days.

Gov't Council to Convene on Thursday

Gov't Council to Convene on Thursday

MOROCCO, August 22 - The Council of Government will convene on Thursday under the chairmanship of Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.

The Council will examine three draft decrees, the first of which completes the decree establishing the specialization of universities and higher education cycles, as well as the equivalent national degrees, says a said a press release from the Department of the Head of Government.

The second draft, according to the same source, relates to the protection of employees exposed to asbestos dust, while the third draft amends and supplements the decree on the protection of workers against the risks posed by gasoline and substances with a gasoline content of over 1% by volume.  

The Council will also consider proposals for appointment to high office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution.

Following the weekly Cabinet meeting, the government will hold a meeting to consider certain proposed laws, the statement concluded.

MAP - 22 août 2022

You just read:

Gov't Council to Convene on Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.