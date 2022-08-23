Charleston Nurse To Host Event for Black & Brown Future Healthcare Workers

Black Women in Medicine to bring together students and health professionals

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zakihia Moultrie, also known as Nurse Zee, will host a kickoff event to launch her Black Women in Medicine (BWIM) organization at a brunch August 27, 2022. This event will feature black and brown women who work in healthcare related fields in the Low Country and serve as a rallying point for attendees as they learn about BWIM.The idea for the BWIM organization was sparked within Moultrie, a young professional and the owner of Nourishment Medspa in Charleston, after her experience as a young, black female navigating the world of healthcare careers as a student. Though she had natural abilities that would lead her to nursing, no one in her life could aptly direct her to the steps she needed to take to reach her healthcare career goals.She decided to change this for the next generation.“My mission for BWIM is to create a safe place, a safe community of females in the healthcare profession within Charleston and the surrounding areas,” Moultrie said. “This includes women currently within the healthcare profession and those who aspire to be. My goal is for this organization to be active in the community, host various health fairs and events, and become mentors to students. We want every student who has an interest in the healthcare profession to see at least one woman in our organization that looks like her.”ABOUT THE BWIM BRUNCHNine leaders in medicine, whose jobs range from Ob-gyn to IV Hydration business owners, speech pathologist to nurses in business consulting and everything in between, will speak about the basics of what their job entails and what each student needs to know about their field.The BWIM Brunch is designed to give those who aspire to work in healthcare or become an entrepreneur the opportunity to connect and network. There will be a host of healthcare professionals from entry to doctoral level positions. Each of the speakers will be presenting on their various careers such as the educational requirements, daily duties, and other helpful information.WHY THIS MATTERSThough black and brown women are more widely represented in healthcare, the majority of these women work in the most dangerous jobs and/or receive the lowest wages, according to this article from earlier this year in Healthcare Dive.With events and organizations like BWIM, conversations are started, and growth happens faster.Moultrie has big plans for her organization and Saturday, Aug. 27 is when she kicks off those plans.MORE INFORMATION~Moultrie is available for interviews.~The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.~This event is sold out, but a wait list is available. Find more information by clicking here